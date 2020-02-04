LeBron James Calls Himself 'Girl Dad', To Honour Gianna During All-Star Game

The NBA will honour Kobe Bryant, who lost his life along with his daughter Gianna and 7 others in a tragic helicopter crash, during the All-Star weekend. During the NBA All-Star game, Team LeBron and Team Giannis will honour Kobe and Gianna Bryant by wearing the No. 2 and No. 24 jerseys respectively. Both teams will also wear jersey patches with names of those who lost their lives in the crash.

NBA just announced it will continue to honor Kobe and Gigi at the All-Star Game by having "Team LeBron wearing the No. 2 and Team Giannis wearing the No. 24 – Gianna and Kobe’s basketball jersey numbers, respectively." — Adam Caparell (@AdamCaparell) January 31, 2020

Contd: "In addition, both teams will wear jersey patches displaying nine stars, representing those who lost their lives in the crash, including John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah and Payton Chester, Christina Mauser and Ara Zobayan." — Adam Caparell (@AdamCaparell) January 31, 2020

Kobe Bryant was widely known for his strong bond with his five daughters. After his sudden death, an interview of him went viral on social media, where Bryant admitted that he would have five more daughters if he could. Bryant proudly called himself a 'girl dad'. Bryant was subsequently honoured by fathers all around the world with #GirlDad.

NBA All-Star 2020: LeBron James talks wearing the No. 2 jersey

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James revealed that he is also a 'girl dad' after expressing his love for his only daughter Zhuri. Speaking to LA Times, LeBron James admitted that he chose to wear the No. 2 to honour the memory of Kobe Bryant's daughter. LeBron James noted that Gianna Bryant reminds him of his own daughter.

LeBron James added that he spoke to Bryant several times about the importance of fatherhood. James said that Bryant was the happiest in the last three years when he was with his daughters and family. LeBron James further revealed that he is a 'girl dad' too and so is his Lakers strike partner Anthony Davis.

The NBA All-Star game will be played on February 16 (February 17 IST) at the United Center, Chicago.

LeBron James honouring Kobe Bryant on the court

.@KingJames reveals his Kobe Bryant tattoo



"Mamba 4 Life” 🐍👑 pic.twitter.com/iZBk9UpyVg — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 1, 2020

LeBron James wore an unreleased pair of Kobe’s signature Nike sneakers to shootaround Friday. They’re called the “Big Stage/Parades” and are inspired by the Kobe 5s that Bryant wore in the 2010 Finals and subsequent championship parade. (h/t @NickDePaula) pic.twitter.com/weqYzaa3o4 — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 31, 2020

