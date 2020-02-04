Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

LeBron James Calls Himself 'Girl Dad', To Honour Gianna During All-Star Game

Basketball News

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James revealed that Team LeBron would wear the No. 2 jersey during the All-Star game to honour Gianna Bryant. Find out more.

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
LeBron james

The NBA will honour Kobe Bryant, who lost his life along with his daughter Gianna and 7 others in a tragic helicopter crash, during the All-Star weekend. During the NBA All-Star game, Team LeBron and Team Giannis will honour Kobe and Gianna Bryant by wearing the No. 2 and No. 24 jerseys respectively. Both teams will also wear jersey patches with names of those who lost their lives in the crash.

Also Read | Kobe Bryant Death: LeBron James Promises To Continue Mamba Legacy, Pens Emotional Tribute

Kobe Bryant was widely known for his strong bond with his five daughters. After his sudden death, an interview of him went viral on social media, where Bryant admitted that he would have five more daughters if he could. Bryant proudly called himself a 'girl dad'. Bryant was subsequently honoured by fathers all around the world with #GirlDad.

Also Read | Kobe Bryant Congratulated LeBron James In His Last Social Media Posts

NBA All-Star 2020: LeBron James talks wearing the No. 2 jersey 

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James revealed that he is also a 'girl dad' after expressing his love for his only daughter Zhuri. Speaking to LA Times, LeBron James admitted that he chose to wear the No. 2 to honour the memory of Kobe Bryant's daughter. LeBron James noted that Gianna Bryant reminds him of his own daughter. 

LeBron James added that he spoke to Bryant several times about the importance of fatherhood. James said that Bryant was the happiest in the last three years when he was with his daughters and family. LeBron James further revealed that he is a 'girl dad' too and so is his Lakers strike partner Anthony Davis.

The NBA All-Star game will be played on February 16 (February 17 IST) at the United Center, Chicago.

Also Read | LeBron James Gives Emotional Speech To Honour Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant, Watch Video

LeBron James honouring Kobe Bryant on the court

Also Read | LeBron James IN TEARS After Kobe Bryant And Gianna's Death In Tragic Helicopter Crash

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
ARMAAN - ANISSA WEDDING
CM UDDHAV ON PENDING GST DUES
PM MODI HIGHLIGHTS BUDGET BENEFITS
ANIL WITH DAWOOD? SONAM CLARIFIES
GOA DYCM ON 'DALITSTAN'
AAP LAUNCHES AAPFLIX