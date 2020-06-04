When Deepika Padukone Revealed The Name Of Her Favourite Film Of All Time

Deepika Padukone is one Bollywood actress who needs no introduction, owing to her wide body of work and the recognition won for it. Deepika Padukone's movies include Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat and many more. In an interview a while ago, Deepika Padukone revealed details on her favourite movie and more. Without further ado, here is what Deepika Padukone revealed in an interview with a leading entertainment portal.

Throwback: When Deepika Padukone revealed her favourite movie

Deepika, when asked about her favourite film of all time, spoke about the film Piku being her most favourite. The actor elaborated and said that she not only likes it because she is in the film but also loves the story and the way it has been told. The actor also loved the way the subject of a father-daughter relationship was built and handled. Deepika also spoke of how she is yet to see a film that could do that to her.

The actor also went and spoke of women getting good and challenging roles in the cinema of late. Reportedly, Deepika spoke on women today being in a place where they don't have to wait or look for a strong female part. She said that it boils down to the specific content and whether a particular film excites a particular actor or not.

Deepika also voiced her opinion on there being too many biopics. Reportedly, Deepika spoke of herself being unable to count the number of biopics that she was offered and she felt they were all very strong and powerful scripts. Deepika also continued and talked of the spate of biopics that Bollywood was churning out every year. She said that when it comes to a film how much are the viewers going to want to know about the struggles as eventually for her even a common man on the street has had a similar journey.

Deepika Padukone was last seen in the film Chhapaak. The film won many hearts and also won awards and accolades. Padukone is next to be seen in the film '83. She will be seen in the film alongside husband and co-star Ranveer Singh. Padukone is also known to have produced the film along with directed Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Phantom Films, and Sajid Nadiadwala.

