Deepika Padukone's Party Songs You Can Groove To With Your BFF Once Lockdown Is Lifted

A party playlist always comes in handy when celebrating anything with your best friends. Uninterrupted dancing and no pause can be the key to a good party. While there are many songs that one can add to their dance playlist, here are some Deepika Padukone's dance numbers that one can add to their playlist too.

Deepika Padukone's songs you can dance to

1. Badtameez Dil

This song is from the movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The song Badtameez Dil shows the carefree attitude that friends have and is a perfect song for you and your buddies to dance to.

2. Nagada Sang Dhol

Nagada Sang Dhol is a song from the film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. The song is an upbeat number and is a must-add to your dance song playlist if you are a Deepika fan.

3. Mein Sharabi

Mein Sharabi is a song from the film Cocktail. It features Saif Ai Khan and Deepika Padukone at a pub in the film and is a perfect party anthem.

4. Aahun Aahun

Aahun Aahun is a song from the film Love Aaj Kal. It features Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan in the lead role. This Punjabi sing is a perfect party number to dance to. take a look at the song here.

5. Lungi Dance

Lungi Dance is a song from the film Chennai Express. This Honey Singh song is a tribute of sorts to Rajnikanth. This song is a perfect part of the party anthem for you and your friends.

6. Balam Pichkari

This song also is from the film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. This song is also loved by his fans and has to be a part of your dance playlist. Take a look at the song here.

7. Allah Duhai Hai

This song is from the film Race 2. Allah Duhai Hai features Saif Ali Khan, John Abraham, Deepika Padukone and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead role.

8. Angreji Beat

Angreji Beat is a Honey Singh song from the film Cocktail. It features Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles. Take a look at the song here.

9. Tumhi Ho Bandhu

Tumhi Ho Bandhu is also a song from the film Cocktail. In this song, we can see Saif Ai Khan, Deepika Padukone & Diana Penty in lead roles. This song was a super hit and was loved by fans. Take a look at it here.

10. Dilli Wali Girlfriend

This song also from the 2013 super hit film, Yeh Jaawani Hai Deewani. The song features Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor in lead roles. Take a look at the song here.

