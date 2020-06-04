Deepika Padukone Or Kendall Jenner: Who Slayed The Body-con Dress Better?

Deepika Padukone is a well-known name in the fashion circles of Bollywood. The actor has always stunned us with her striking looks and brilliant acting skills. From acing her looks in traditional to western, Deepika Padukone has made heads turn in every outfit. Another fashion diva that is making waves in Hollywood is Kendall Jenner. Be it her casual, formal, or beach looks, she slays in her each and every attire that she opts for. Kendall Jenner who is widely known in the Hollywood industry is also well-known for her great fashion statement. Many brands and designers wish to collaborate with the beauty.

Recently, Deepika Padukone was spotted in a red colour body con outfit at the Chhapaak promotions which was kind of similar one sported by Kendall Jenner. The Hollywood actor was spotted in a similar body con dress in a light yellow colour. So, let’s have a look at their ensembles and check out on who wore the skin-fit summer dress better?

Who stunned in this body con outfit?

Deepika Padukone

The Bollywood star, Deepika Padukone walked out in this red pencil dress for one of the rounds of her film ‘Chhapaak’ promotions. Deepika Padukone stunned in the chic-monotone look by pairing it with matching red lipstick and heels. She completed the look with large gold earrings and teamed them up with her engagement ring as her best addition. From swaying the monotone look to getting over-board with floral designs, Deepika Padukone sure turned the promotional stage into a fashion runway.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner put on a glamorous display in New York in this body con dress. Kendall Jenner donned this figure-hugging light yellow midi dress in a super stylish way. The dress worn by Kendall Jenner was apparel by the designer Australian label Bec + Bridge. The body con yellow dress featured a deep plunging scoop neck and strap-sleeves. She complimented her body con look with black sandals by Amina Muaddi.

Kendal Jenner's double handle Prada leather purse was a chain-strap one which she wore with this dress. She accessorized her outfit with gold drop earrings with a Vita Fede ring and opted for a pair of dark Velvet Canyon sunglasses. Have a look at Kendall Jenner in this stunning chich-outfit.

