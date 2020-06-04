Deepika Padukone's 'Deewani Mastani' & Other Songs That Have 100 Million+ Views On YouTube

Deepika Padukone has been a part of several successful projects ever since her debut Om Shanti Om. Apart from her acting chops, the actor has also often impressed the audience with her dance moves. The number of views and comments on social media platforms are testimony to that. Here are some of Deepika Padukone's songs that crossed the 100 million mark in terms of YouTube views.

Deepika Padukone's songs that crossed 100 million views on YouTube

Ghoomar

Sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Swaroop Khan, the music video featuring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Anupriya Goenka is composed by Padmaavat director, Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Ghoomar features Padukone dancing to Rajasthani folk music and reportedly, the actor also took lessons from a Rajasthani teacher with aims to perfect her dance moves in the song. The song grabbed 248 million views on YouTube.

Deewani Mastani

From the blockbuster movie, Bajirao Mastani, the popular number is sung by one of the prominent singers, Shreya Ghoshal and composed by famous filmmaker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The lyrics of the song are penned by Siddharth-Garima. The Marathi lyrics of the song are penned by Ganesh Chandanshive and the Qawwali lyrics are penned by Nasir Faraaz. Choreographed by Remo D'Souza, the music video features a combination of two types of dances, that is Classical as well as Contemporary. Deepika Padukone's moves, expressions and her costumes in this song have been highly lauded by the viewers. The costumes sported by Padukone were designed by the composer Sanjay Leela Bhansali himself. The music video managed to bag a whopping 236 million views on YouTube.

Pinga

Another of Deepika Padukone's songs, this version of a popular Marathi folk song is one of the major highlights from the movie's soundtrack. Composed by the famous filmmaker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the lyrics of the song are penned by Siddharth-Garima. Pinga has been sung by two prominent singers, Shreya Ghoshal and Vaishali Mhade. While Shreya Ghoshal is a popular Bollywood singer, Vaishali is known for her performance in Zee Tv's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Challenge 2009. The song that gained over 174 million views on YouTube, is highly lauded for Padukone's moves and costumes. Check out the music video:

Balam Pichkari

This is one of the popular numbers from Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The lyrics for this Holi number are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Sung by Vishal Dadlani and Shalmali Kholgade, the music video was also shown in the trailer of the movie. Having a run time of 4:56 minutes, the music video featuring Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor playing and enjoying Holi received a positive response and the music video managed to bag over 164 million views on YouTube.

Nagada Sang Dhol

Lyrics penned by Siddharth-Garima, the dance number is from the movie Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela. The Garba number is composed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and music video features Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Supriya Pathak. Sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Osman Mir, the song grabbed over 110 views on YouTube. The song even won several awards and accolades including Filmfare Awards.

