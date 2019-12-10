Deepika Padukone And Vikrant Massey Spotted At 'Chhapaak' Trailer Launch

Deepika Padukone took the internet by storm when she released the first look of her next film, Chhapaak. Her new look received a lot of compliments from not only fans but also popular faces from the film industry. Deepika plays the role of an acid attack survivor, Malti in the film. The story of the movie is based on real-life acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The movie is all set to hit theatres in January 2020.

Ever since her first look released, Deepika has shared no glimpses about Chhapaak, keeping her fans on hold for quite a while. On December 9, the Padmaavat actor took to her Instagram to share a piece of big news. The actor shared that the trailer of the movie will release on December 10.

Vikrant Massey, who gained fame from web series such as Mirzapur, Criminal Justice, and Made in Heaven, is also starring in the movie. His commendable role of Bablu Bhaiya in Mirzapur won many hearts. The actor will also star opposite Deepika in Meghana Gulzar's Chhapaak. Recently, the duo was caught by the paparazzi during the movie's trailer launch. Both the actors looked stunning in their dapper looks.

Vikrant Massey

The male lead from the movie was seen sporting a light brown blazer and formal pants. The actor paired a printed white t-shirt with the whole look. He completed the look with cool black sunglasses and white sports shoes. The actor opted for a sleek hairdo with a perfectly trimmed beard. Vikrant is well-known among his fans for his unique sense of style.

Deepika Padukone:

The gorgeous fashion diva Deepika was seen sporting a body-hugging black full-sleeves ankle-length dress. The body-fitted gown had knot details around the neck. The Tamasha actor completed off her look with black strappy heels with diamond dangler earrings. The actor opted for a sleek side-parted open hairdo. The actor went for a smokey eye makeup look with nude lips. Deepika is well-known among fans for her chic yet glamorous fashion avatar.

First Look from Chhapaak:

