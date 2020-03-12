Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora Pick The Same 'nude' Athleisure Set; Who Wore It Better?

Katrina Kaif and Malaika Arora just made everyone's Thursday all 'LIT' as they wore similar nude hued gym wear. While Katrina posed effortlessly with open wet hair, Malaika was spotted wearing the same athleisure set on her way to Yoga class.

Malaika finished her look with oversized sunglasses and hair tied in a bun. Arora even shared the picture with Katrina on her Instagram story with 'LIT' emoji. Who wore it better?

Leading fitness and lifestyle brand roped in Katrina Kaif as their brand ambassador recently. The athleisure sets worn by both Katrina and Malaika are among the new Reebok x Victoria Beckham capsule collection launching on the 13th of March.

Katrina Kaif is all set to be a part of the silver screen in Rohit Shetty’s much anticipated directorial Sooryavanshi, opposite Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh. It is the fourth installment in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh will also appear in the movie reprising their characters from Singham and Simmba, which are the previous films of the franchise.

