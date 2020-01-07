Deepika Padukone And Anushka Sharma's Make-up Artist Reveals Their Beauty Secrets

The divas of Bollywood surely know how to catch the attention of their fans with their perfect makeup looks. One of the most popular makeup artist in the industry is Florian Hurel. He often works with celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, and Priyanka Chopra.

The artist has also managed to turn heads at various viral Sabyasachi campaigns. In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, he spilled the beans on the celebrity beauty secrets, here are the details.

Florian Hurel reveals Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma's beauty secrets

In the interview, he was asked to name the one thing that he takes care of when doing the makeup and hair of those celebrities. He was also asked about how involved the artists are when it comes to that. Responding to that question, Hurel said that he always listens to them attentively and makes sure that he is in sync with what they imagine in the look and what the team wants to do.

He further revealed that communication on the look is more important and him wanting to execute a particular look. He added that it is more about what will be best for the particular event or moment and according to the entire look.

When asked about his experience with styling Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, he said that it is always nice to work with Sharma. He told the portal that they had the outfit coming from Sabyasachi and the mood for it gave a retro vibe. He added that he wanted to get the hair away as the outfit and the jewellery was the major force of the look.

He was also asked to name one celebrity who can pull off any sort of makeup and hair. Responding to that, he said that he thinks Deepika Padukone is one of them and that she can definitely wear and style herself differently from time to time. He further added that he is working with her on her movie's promotions and that he is really excited about it as he knows they will do a different look every day.

