The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Set The Internet Swooning With Their PDA On Chhapaak Sets

Bollywood News

A BTS video from the sets of Chhapaak set the internet swooning as Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh can be seen sharing some sweet moments on the set.

Written By Tanvi Dhote | Mumbai | Updated On:
Deepika Padukone

The makers of Chhapaak recently released a BTS video from the sets of their film. But what set the internet swooning was Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s PDA on the sets of Chhapaak. The internet cannot get enough of their romance from this video. Read on to know more details about this story.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone set new couple goals

Chhapaak, starring Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey, is releasing on January 10, 2020. The film is based on the life of an acid attack survivor and activist Laxmi Agrawal. Since the film’s release date is already round the corner, the promotion of the film is already in full force.

The Chhapaak team is leaving no stone unturned to promote their film. Recently, the Chhapaak team took to Instagram and shared a BTS video from the sets of their film. In the video, Meghna Gulzar talks about the struggles they faced during the shoot of the film. But one moment from the video stands out.

Also read | Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak' Premiere To Be Attended By Acid Attack Survivors

Meghna Gulzar revealed that when the times got tough, the support of their family and friends came in handy. When Meghna Gulzar says this, a few shots from the video show Ranveer Singh visiting Deepika Padukone on the sets of the film. The Ram Leela couple can be seen hugging and indulging in some PDA. This video has gone viral on the internet. DeepVeer fans cannot seem to get enough of it. Check out their reactions here.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Also read | Deepika Padukone 'hopes To Not Have Another Film Like Chhapaak' Anytime Soon, See Why

Also read | Deepika Padukone Imitates Priya Varrier's Signature Wink On 'Chhapaak' Sets

Also read | Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak | Each Moment With Birthday Girl Heart-touching: Laxmi Agarwal

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
JNU ATTACK: OWAISI SLAMS DELHI COPS
JUTA, FEDCUTA CONDEMN JNU ATTACK
YOUNG PEOPLE ARE PRESCIENT
SC TO HEAR GANDHI TAX CASE IN MAR
AWKWAFINA'S HISTORIC WIN
SARA TURNS INTO A ‘JALPARI’