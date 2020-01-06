Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Set The Internet Swooning With Their PDA On Chhapaak Sets

The makers of Chhapaak recently released a BTS video from the sets of their film. But what set the internet swooning was Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s PDA on the sets of Chhapaak. The internet cannot get enough of their romance from this video. Read on to know more details about this story.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone set new couple goals

Chhapaak, starring Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey, is releasing on January 10, 2020. The film is based on the life of an acid attack survivor and activist Laxmi Agrawal. Since the film’s release date is already round the corner, the promotion of the film is already in full force.

The Chhapaak team is leaving no stone unturned to promote their film. Recently, the Chhapaak team took to Instagram and shared a BTS video from the sets of their film. In the video, Meghna Gulzar talks about the struggles they faced during the shoot of the film. But one moment from the video stands out.

Also read | Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak' Premiere To Be Attended By Acid Attack Survivors

Meghna Gulzar revealed that when the times got tough, the support of their family and friends came in handy. When Meghna Gulzar says this, a few shots from the video show Ranveer Singh visiting Deepika Padukone on the sets of the film. The Ram Leela couple can be seen hugging and indulging in some PDA. This video has gone viral on the internet. DeepVeer fans cannot seem to get enough of it. Check out their reactions here.

Also read | Deepika Padukone 'hopes To Not Have Another Film Like Chhapaak' Anytime Soon, See Why

Deepika: When you're having a tough day or you've been away for really long, it's always nice to have family around ❤



Ranveer with Deepika on the sets of Chhapaak in Delhi ❤ #deepveer pic.twitter.com/Q65qJX2apt — #DeepVeerwale - Ranveer Deepika FC (@DeepVeer_FC) January 5, 2020

Despite everyone calling it as PDA, I am just so blown away by how Ranveer is so proud of Deepika all the time, how grateful he behaves to have her and how much he respects her as an Individual! I love to watch him gushing over her. #DeepVeer — Srishtii! 💜 (@Shriii_02) January 6, 2020

Also read | Deepika Padukone Imitates Priya Varrier's Signature Wink On 'Chhapaak' Sets

Also read | Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak | Each Moment With Birthday Girl Heart-touching: Laxmi Agarwal

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.