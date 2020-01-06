Deepika Padukone Looks Pretty In Pink; Her Recent Pictures Give Sweater Weather Goals

Deepika Padukone has never failed to impress fashion enthusiasts when it comes to dressing up. Be it on the red carpet or her airport looks, the actor has always managed to make every outfit look perfect. Known for her natural make-up, big eyes and bright smile, Deepika recently posted pictures of herself on social media and fans have been going gaga over her look. The actor is seen wearing a pink turtleneck sweater which makes her look absolutely stunning. Below are her pictures which give fashion enthusiasts ideas for what to wear this season.

Pretty in pink

Despite being busy with the promotions of her upcoming film, Chhapaak, the actor has been active on social media. Her most recent outfit has been giving sweater weather goals. In the pictures, she can be seen donning an all pastel pink outfit. Check out the pictures below.

Deepika Padukone is seen wearing a pink turtleneck sweater along with pastel pink coloured pants. Wearing light make-up and pink eye shadow, the actor chose to wear a pink pair of sandals to go with the outfit. Deepika in these pictures seems to have taken care of the smallest details. To keep up with her pastel pink vibe, the actor is wearing nude-pink nail paint and white earrings. She neatly tied her hair back with a middle parting and left a few strands open to give a messy ponytail look.

Other pictures of Deepika in a sweater.

This is not the first time Deepika has been spotted in a pink sweater. A while back, she was photographed in a pink oversized pull-over. She paired that with a pair of blue boyfriend jeans. To complete her look, she wore a white pair of shoes and left her hair open.

Other pictures in the sweater

