Deepika Padukone Shatters Record Hours After Joining TikTok, Takes Platform By Storm

Deepika Padukone who is currently prepping for the release of her film Chhapaak alongside Vikrant Massey broke records on social media by garnering a total of 1.2 million followers and counting within just 12 hours of her TikTok debut. Upon joining the platform, she posted six videos and the first ones shared reached around 54 million views, and the other three crossed over 12 million views. In a surprise to fans and netizens, she also posted a dance, rap, and introduction video.

READ: Deepika Padukone Reveals Her Goofy Side On TikTok; Check Out Her Videos Here

Deepika Padukone on TikTok

"While most know me to be poised and graceful, there has always been a crazy, fun and spontaneous side to me that only people close to me know of and get to see. Now with TikTok, I get to share that side of my personality with my fans as well," Deepika Padukone can be heard in a video.

Deepika has joined other celebs such as Chris Gayle, Justin Bieber, Will Smith, DJ Snake, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Riteish Deshmukh, Sidharth Malhotra, and Jacqueline Fernandez who have joined the platform to connect with more fans.

READ: Deepika Padukone And Kartik Aaryan Have An Interesting Instagram Equation

Deepika Padukone, while interacting with an entertainment portal, revealed that Chhapaak was her most 'difficult' film. She even broke down during the trailer launch while speaking about it. In the film, the actor is playing the role of an acid attack survivor who fights for justice. Chhapaak is all set to hit the screens on January 10, 2020. Apart from this, she will be seen in '83 alongside Ranveer Singh, apart from that she is all set to star in an untitled film alongside Ananya Panday and Sidharth Malhotra.

READ: Will Deepika Padukone And Ranbir Kapoor Make A Cameo In Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'?

READ: Sooraj Barjatya's Son Wants To Continue 'family Tradition'; Wishes To Work With Salman

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.