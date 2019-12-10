Deepika Padukone Asking The Paps 'Mere Pati Aake Gaye' Can't Be Missed

Deepika Padukone, who attended an award show recently, was seen asking the paparazzi if her husband had arrived before her. The actress walked in with 'Chhapaak' director Meghna Gulzar at the red carpet. She later asked, "Mere pati aake gaye kya?" (Did my husband come?). Twinning in black, the couple arrived separately at the award show but did exit walking hand-in-hand. Watch the viral video —

The actress on Monday announced that she will be releasing the trailer of her debut production, to be directed by Meghna Gulzar. The movie will see the actor in the role of acid attack survivor and activist Laxmi Agarwal. In an interview with PTI, Gulzar said she chose Agarwal's story because it gives her the scope to tell a larger story about acid violence in India. "In the film with Deepika on acid violence, I'm using Laxmi Agarwal as a subject because she is the most known acid fighter. Plus her case and her story has been the most relevant in terms of where legislation on acid violence, medical advancement, compensation for victims and things like that was concerned.

"There was a whole socio-medical and legal impact that her case had. Therefore, I am using her as a lens to tell a larger story on acid violence in India because even though acid is banned and the sale of acid is regulated in our country as of five years now, we still have acid attacks. It is still the simplest thing to get in a 'kirana' store in a tier-3 city," the "Raazi" director had said. In 2005, while Laxmi was waiting at a bus stop in Delhi, she was attacked by an assailant, a man twice her age, known to her family and an unlikely suitor whose advances she had declined.

