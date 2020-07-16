When Deepika Padukone Awarded Ranveer 'Best Actor' & He Went Gaga Over His 'black Lady'

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were lauded for their performance in the much-acclaimed period drama, Padmaavat. Here is a throwback video of Deepika Padukone handing over an award to Ranveer Singh for his performance, which features the latter going all gaga over his ‘lady in black’. Read more details.

In Filmfare 2019, Deepika Padukone handed over two Best Actors Critics’ Awards to Ranveer Singh and Ayushmann Khurrana. While Ayushmann Khurrana expressed his gratitude to the makers of the film and the ensemble cast while accepting the award from Deepika, Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, went on his knees for Deepika and accepted his award. In his speech, Ranveer Singh mentioned that Deepika Padukone is very special to him. Responding to the remark, Deepika mentioned that she was very proud of Ranveer. Take a look at the video:

Padmaavat

Starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in the leading roles, Padmaavat is set in medieval Rajasthan and follows the story of Queen Padmavati, who protects her esteem from the ambitious Sultan, who hears of Padmavati's beauty and forms an obsessive love for the Queen of Mewar. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the movie also stars Aditi Rao Hyadri, Jim Sarbh and Raza Murad in prominent roles. Released in 2018, Padmaavat crossed ₹585 crores worldwide.

Ranveer, Deepika-On the professional front

Deepika and Ranveer Singh will be seen together in the much-anticipated sports-drama, '83. The Kabir Khan directorial '83 chronicles the story of the cricket legend, Kapil Dev. While Padukone will be seen playing wife to Ranveer Singh in the movie, Ranveer will be seen essaying the character of Kapil Dev.

The much-anticipated sports drama marks the fourth association of Ranveer and Deepika onscreen. Padukone will also be seen in the Indian remake of the much-acclaimed Hollywood blockbuster, The Intern, which features Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro in the leading roles. The actor will also be seen with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday for Shakun Batra’s next.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh has many releases lined up in the coming year. Ranveer Singh will be seen along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Bhumi Pednekar in the multi-starrer period drama, Takht. Reportedly, Singh is currently shooting for his next comedy entertainer, Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

