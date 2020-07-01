Times When Deepika Padukone Won Best Jodi Award For Her Onscreen Chemistry With Co-stars

Deepika Padukone has, over the past decade, established herself as one of the leading actors in Bollywood. The actor entered the industry with Farah Khan’s Om Shanti Om (2007) and hasn’t looked back since. Having spent over a decade in the Hindi film industry, Deepika Padukone has played many different characters and acted alongside many great actors.

Her on-screen chemistry with her co-stars has also often been widely noted. She has also won numerous awards and accolades for many of her performances. Read on to know times when Deepika Padukone won the Best Jodi Award at various award functions.

When Deepika Padukone won the Best Jodi Award

In 2008, Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan won the Jodi No. 1 Award at the Screen Awards for their on-screen chemistry in Deepika Padukone’s debut movie Om Shanti Om (2007). The movie is a Farah Khan-directorial, which also starred Arjun Rampal, Kiran Kher, and Shreyas Talpade as lead characters. The film centres around Om, an emerging Indian actor, who gets murdered but is then immediately reincarnated into the present day. Om Shanti Om reportedly earned ₹1.48 billion worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing movie of the year.

In 2013, Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor won the IIFA Best Jodi of the Year Award for their blockbuster movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013). The movie is an Ayan Mukherjee-directorial, that also featured Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around Kabir and Naina who bond during a trekking trip. Before Naina can express herself, Kabir leaves India to pursue his career. They meet again years later, but he still cherishes his dreams more than bonds. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani reportedly earned more than ₹300 crores and became one of the highest-grossing Indian movies of all time. The movie was the tenth highest-grossing Bollywood film in overseas markets up until then.

In 2014, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh won the most Romantic Jodi of the Year Award at the Star Box Office Awards, for their chemistry in Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela. The movie is a Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directorial. It is the modern adaptation of William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet with an Indian twist. The plot of the film revolves around the story of Ram and Leela, and how their relationship evolves. Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela earned ₹2.2 billion, worldwide.

In 2016, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh won the Best On-Screen Jodi of the Year Award at the Times of India Film Awards for their performance in Bajirao Mastani. The movie is a Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directorial that also features Priyanka Chopra as the lead character. The plot of the movie explores the romance between the Maratha general, Baji Rao I and Mastani, princess of Bundelkhand. The movie was critically acclaimed and made ₹356 crores at the box-office.

