Deepika Padukone Furthers Mental Health Initiative With A Short Film, Wins Praises

Deepika Padukone is one of the few big names to have opened up about her battle with depression a few years ago and has even launched her foundation towards the cause. The actor has once again initiated the mental health dialogue in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. After sharing ‘you are not alone’ and posting various messages on depression being just like any other illness, with the words ‘repeat after me’, the Padmaavat star took the initiative further by interacting with experts on suicide prevention.

READ: Deepika Padukone Emphasises Her 'depression Is An Illness' Message, Says "Repeat After Me"

In the latest initiative, Deepika shared a strong message through a short film and the hashtag #DobaraPoocho (ask again.) In the video, one can see four pairs, and how one person realises that the other person is not feeling right emotionally and mentally.

While the initial response to ‘what happened’ is usually ‘nothing’ or that ‘I’m fine’, the video focuses on asking the person again, holding them 'when they stumble' and looking 'into their eyes when they can’t.'

READ: Times When Deepika Padukone Won Best Jodi Award For Her Onscreen Chemistry With Co-stars

In the caption, the actor wrote that it was important for one to be 'sensitive and support the emotional needs of those around,' ‘now more than ever,’ along with the hashtag #MentalHealthMatters. More information on battling mental health issues could be found on her The Live Love Laugh Foundation’s website, it was informed.

Here’s the post

The video won hearts as netizens posted emojis galore on the video.

Deepika had made headlines for her video Understanding Suicide: Why People Do What They Do, wherein she interacted with experts on suicide prevention a few days ago.

Before this, her series of ‘repeat after me’ messages on depression being 'like any other illness,' depression not being the same as ‘sadness’ and that depression was curable too became a talking point.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Deepika will next be seen in ‘83. Amid numerous announcements made on Over-The-Top platforms, the cricket-based film has been confirmed for a theatrical release, with the Ranveer Singh-starrer likely to release around Christmas.

READ: Deepika Padukone Shares Her Quarantine Movie Suggestion With Fans, Says 'watch It Now'

READ: Deepika Padukone In 'Cocktail' Or Sarah Parker In 'SATC', Who's Your Fashion Inspiration?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.