Deepika Padukone And Sunil Grover Perform The Iconic ‘Ghoomar’ Step, Watch Video

The recently held 12th Mirchi Music Awards 2020 witnessed the who’s who of the entertainment and the music industry in presence, donning their best attires. From Sunil Grover’s on-stage bits to Neeti Mohan and Aparshakti Khurrana’s fun-filled interactive sessions with the audience present, Bollywood fans were treated with a wide range of inside pictures from the star-studded event. As seen in one such picture, actor Deepika Padukone can be seen recreating her iconic Ghoomar step with Sunil Grover. Here are the details.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone Tries On Wigs To Get Into Her Romi Bhatia Avatar For '83

Deepika Padukone recreates her iconic ‘Ghoomar’ step with Sunil Grover; Watch

Deepika Padukone, who is currently gearing up for her next, 83 with husband Ranveer Singh, marked her presence in the recently held 12th Mirchi Music Awards 2020. From entertaining the audience with her rib-tickling interaction with the hosts on-stage to shelling out fashion goals, Deepika Padukone surely made the award function a memorable event. However, what caught the audience’s attention was when Deepika recreated her iconic Ghoomar hook step from Padmaavat with Sunil Grover.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone's Ravishing Photo Shoots Will Leave Fans Completely Dazzled

As seen in one of the videos shared by a fan online, Deepika was seen dancing to the tune of Ghoomar song, alongside Sunil Grover, donning a red drape over their heads. As the video proceeds, Sunil Grover jokes about how the dance did not work out, as these days everyone is interested in posting pictures on social media and the dupatta was covering their faces. Sunil later orders coloured cellophane sheets, using them as an alternative to social media 'filters'.

Also Read | Want To Style A Cape? Deepika Padukone Has A Perfect Guide For You, See Pics

What is next for Deepika and Ranveer?

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will be seen together in the much-anticipated sports-drama, 83. A Kabir Khan directorial, 83 chronicles the story of the ace cricket legend, Kapil Dev. While Padukone will be seen playing a wife to Ranveer Singh in the movie, Ranveer will be seen essaying the character of Kapil Dev. The much-anticipated sports drama marks the fourth association of Ranveer and Deepika onscreen.

Also Read | Fitness Trainer Yasmin Karachiwala Reveals The SECRET Behind Deepika Padukone's Fit Body

(Promo Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.