Deepika Padukone Celebrates Her Birthday With Paps At Airport Before Heading To Lucknow

Deepika Padukone has turned 34 this Sunday and the celebrations have begun right from the wee hours of the morning. The actor arrived at Mumbai airport along with her husband actor Ranveer Singh as they head to Lucknow to celebrate the Om Shanti Om actor's birthday. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were all smiles as they celebrated the former's birthday with the paparazzi outside the airport by cutting a cake before heading inside.

Take a look:

The birthday girl with her husband in tow, looked super stylish as she arrived at the airport dressed in a blue oversized shirt and striped ankle-length denim with a bright orange woollen sweater. Ranveer Singh played the perfect gentleman as he escorted his ladylove from the car, holding her hand and beaming with happiness through the celebratory gestures by the paparazzi. Apart from the duo, Deepika's co-star Vikrant Massey had also been spotted at the airport as he would be joining the team of 'Chhapaak' at Lucknow.

Have a look:

Deepika Padukone's birthday plans in Lucknow

This year Deepika Padukone has a special plan for her birthday. Ahead of the release of her film 'Chhapaak', in which she plays the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, Deepika and the team will visit a cafe in Lucknow run by acid attack survivors on her birthday and spend time with them. These women are also a part of the movie. The Piku actor will reportedly move onto New Delhi as a part of the promotional tour of the film.

Deepika Padukone has been proud, as her much-anticipated movie Chhapaak has been garnering all the attention and love. She is currently on a full-fledged promotional spree for her film. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak will chronicle the story of an acid attack survivor, Malti, and essay all the triumphs she faced in her life. The film is slated to release in theatres on January 10, 2020.

