Deepika Padukone's Birthday: Kapil Sharma's 'Gulzar Sahib Style' Wish Leaves Her Awed

Television News

As Deepika Padukone celebrated her 34th birthday, Kapil Sharma wished the actor 'Gulzar sahib's style' that left her awed when she visited his show recently.

Written By Joel Kurian | Mumbai | Updated On:
Deepika Padukone

There were wishes galore for Deepika Padukone on social media as she turned 34 on Sunday. Apart from fans trending hashtags like ‘Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone’, several other stars also expressed their heartfelt greetings to the ‘Birthday Girl.’ One of the best ones was from Kapil Sharma, who shared a video entertaining her with a poetry in the style of veteran lyricist-writer Gulzar.  

READ: Deepika Padukone, Meghna Gulzar, And Vikrant Massey Promote Their Upcoming Film 'Chhapaak'

Taking to Twitter, Kapil Sharma shared a video from Deepika Padukone’s recent appearance on The Kapil Sharma show. In the video, he hilariously explains how Gulzar would explain a setting of a mother telling her child to put the lentils in the cooker after four whistles.  

He then recited the ‘poem’, “Ghuti huyi daal ki siskiyaan, jab sunai de seetiyon si, behne lage daal ka paani jwalamukhi sa, char dafaa dunkar sada chulhe ka kaan pakadke marod dena taaki band ho jaye chulha.’  

READ: Deepika Padukone Looks Glam In All-black With Her Ensembles; See Pics

Deepika is seen listening with wonder, before laughing wholeheartedly over the blend of situations, and even applauding Kapil’s creativity. Even the director of her next, Chhapaak, was laughing. 

Here’s the post 

Meanwhile, Deepika and her husband Ranveer Singh were spotted early on the birthday at the Mumbai airport. The duo celebrated the occasion with the paparazzi by enjoying the cake at the airport. The couple was reportedly headed to Lucknow. 

READ: Deepika Padukone Birthday: List Of Expensive Bags The 'Chhapaak' Actor Owns

READ: Deepika Padukone Celebrates Her Birthday With Paps At Airport Before Heading To Lucknow

 

 

