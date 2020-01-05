Deepika Padukone Birthday: List Of Expensive Bags The 'Chhapaak' Actor Owns

Deepika Padukone’s schedule often sees the actor travel to several destinations as she is spotted donning exquisite outfits that a lot of people take cues from. But that one thing which has remained constant in her travel diaries is a statement handbag. Irrespective of any red carpet events or even a fundraising event in New York, Deepika always rounds off her outfits with a designer bag, be it shoulder bags, top handle bags or the on-trend bum bags. The Padmaavat actor is estimated to have a net worth of ₹ 103 Crores. Hence, here are the top 3 expensive designer bags which Deepika Padukone sported:

1) Hermès Kelly bag

Hermès is one of the most expensive handbag brands across the globe. Deepika was spotted with an Hermès Kelly bag which is estimated to be of a whopping ₹8.26 Lakhs. The actor was photographed by the paparazzi in an all-white ensemble comprising a white turtle neck sweatshirt paired with a high slitted skirt and nude stilettos.

2) Off-White Jitney 2.8 Monogram bag

At the 2019 MET Gala after-party, Deepika showed up in a yellow Zac Posen gown coupled with a zebra-printed Off-White coat which she paired with Off-White Jitney 2.8 Monogram bag. Deepika, for an evening party, usually prefers either a shoulder bag or a ti]op handle bag to accentuate her outfit which is pretty evident by this ensemble.

3) Burberry Belt bag

The all-black look is a Deepika Padukone classic as the actor is often spotted donning an all-black ensemble. But the highlight of this ensemble specifically is the Burberry Belt bag which she paired with an ALLSAINTS black outfit paired with boots from Louboutin.

