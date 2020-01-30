Deepika Padukone Breaks Silence Over Chhapaak's '4.6 IMDb' Rating; Watch

Deepika Padukone's recent release 'Chhapaak' stirred a major controversy in the country after the actress showed up at the Jawaharlal Nehru University to show solidarity with students. Subsequent to this, the IMDb rating of the film was downvoted and received over 10,000 '1-star' ratings. In a viral video on social media, Deepika Padukone finally broke her silence over the '4.6-star' rating of Chhappak on IMDb.

In a conversation with a radio jockey, Deepika said, "Unhone meri IMDb rating badli hai, mera mann nahi (Translation: They have changed my IMDb rating, not my heart)." For those unaware, the ratings on the popular review aggregator website were earlier at 4.4 stars and later came up to 4.6 stars. 56.8% people have rated the film 1-star and only 31.1% gave it a 10-star rating.

Deepika’s comment to all Bhakts and fascists downvoting Chhapaak - “ Unho ne meri IMDB rating badli hai, mera mann nahi “ 😂😂🔥 you go girl @deepikapadukone pic.twitter.com/Grvpiaub2G — ria (@MonaDarlingx) January 29, 2020

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, produced by Deepika Padukone, the film is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agrawal. The film's promotions became controversial on account of Deepika Padukone's sudden drop-in at a JNUSU protest a day after the JNU campus witnessed shocking violence, following which a PR campaign leveraging Padukone's pictures from the visit was spotted by netizens.

#Chhapaak 2nd Fri- many shows are getting cancelled because of no audience. It has never happened with a Deepika Padukone starrer no matter how bad the film is. Today’s collection will come in lakhs, its a bigger DISASTER than #FindingFanny & #LafangeyParindey .SHOCKING but true — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) January 17, 2020

#Chhapaak disappoints... Lacklustre trending in Week 1... Partial holidays [Tue and Wed] helped marginally... Will find the going tough in Week 2... Fri 4.77 cr, Sat 6.90 cr, Sun 7.35 cr, Mon 2.35 cr, Tue 2.55 cr, Wed 2.61 cr, Thu 1.85 cr. Total: ₹ 28.38 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 17, 2020

