Deepika Padukone Breaks Silence Over Chhapaak's '4.6 IMDb' Rating; Watch

Bollywood News

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, produced by Deepika Padukone, the film is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agrawal.

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone's recent release 'Chhapaak' stirred a major controversy in the country after the actress showed up at the Jawaharlal Nehru University to show solidarity with students. Subsequent to this, the IMDb rating of the film was downvoted and received over 10,000 '1-star' ratings. In a viral video on social media, Deepika Padukone finally broke her silence over the '4.6-star' rating of Chhappak on IMDb.

Chhapaak: After lawyer files case, Delhi HC to hear contempt plea on Jan 29

In a conversation with a radio jockey, Deepika said, "Unhone meri IMDb rating badli hai, mera mann nahi (Translation: They have changed my IMDb rating, not my heart)." For those unaware, the ratings on the popular review aggregator website were earlier at 4.4 stars and later came up to 4.6 stars. 56.8% people have rated the film 1-star and only 31.1% gave it a 10-star rating.

Watch

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, produced by Deepika Padukone, the film is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agrawal. The film's promotions became controversial on account of Deepika Padukone's sudden drop-in at a JNUSU protest a day after the JNU campus witnessed shocking violence, following which a PR campaign leveraging Padukone's pictures from the visit was spotted by netizens.

After mischievous pic, another Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh 'Ram-Leela' moment surfaces

'Haircut makes sense now': Fans exclaim as Deepika Padukone steps in Anne Hathaway's shoes

 

 

Published:
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA