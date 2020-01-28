After Mischievous Pic, Another Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh 'Ram-Leela' Moment Surfaces

Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela is one film that will always be special for Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone and their fans. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial was the first time that the duo collaborated, but them falling in love on the sets turned out to be a bigger reason for it to be remembered today. The movie has completed over six years, but it also made headlines in the last two years.

First was when ‘DeepVeer’ announced that they’d be tying the knot in late 2018, that their love story blossoming during the shooting became a talking point. The other was when Ranveer shared a mischievous pic where he is staring at his then co-star's waist. He had then captioned it that it didn’t need any caption.

Now, another pic from the film is now doing the rounds. The picture seemed to be from the photoshoot for one of the looks of the film. While Ranveer is topless during the shoot, Deepika is dressed in a lehenga as they prep to pose.

The fan clubs of the couple got excited with the picture, shared by photographer Prasad Naik, and the excitement was evident in the comments.

Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela was the first of the partnership between Deepika-Ranveer-Bhansali and it was followed by Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. All the three films were big hits, but they did not share screen space in the Rs 300-crore-hit Padmaavat.

Meanwhile, the duo is all set to work for the fourth time in ‘83. While Ranveer plays India’s first World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev, Deepika is playing his wife Romi Dev. The movie releases on April 10, 2020.

