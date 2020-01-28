'Haircut Makes Sense Now': Fans Exclaim As Deepika Padukone Steps In Anne Hathaway's Shoes

Deepika Padukone sprung a surprise for her fans on Monday as she announced her next film with veteran actor Rishi Kapoor. The terrific actors are all set to feature in the Indian adaptation of Robert De Niro-Anne Hathaway starrer 2015 Hollywood film "The Intern". Deepika in a statement said, "The Intern is an intimate, relationship-driven film, set in and around the workplace; a story that I believe is very relevant to the present-day social and cultural environment. I have been looking for a light, breezy comedy-drama and this story fits in seamlessly. I cannot wait to begin this journey."
Instantly after this news broke on the Internet, fans couldn't stop but compare Anne Hathaway's hairstyle to Deepika Padukone's current haircut and wrote, "it all makes sense now." Twitterati wished all the luck to 'Chhapaak' actress and expressed their excitement to see her playing a total 'Boss lady'. Some even started visualizing Deepika in all the amazing Hathaway's corporate looks in the film.
I— Neil Desai (@NeilDesai666) January 27, 2020
Cannot
Wait
😍😍#TheIntern pic.twitter.com/NLQfEg6aW9
Our feel good movie with our CEO character 😭🙌.— Garima. (@xcrazenx) January 27, 2020
Now, the current haircut makes all the sense 🤗.
Also, I love this team, they both are such good actors and will definitely nail their characters. #TheIntern https://t.co/HSRSJn93sF
Deepika in a corporate boss look. That's it! 😍 #TheIntern— Lovely (@Lovelydutta6) January 27, 2020
The intern is one of my favorite movies. Can’t wait to see Deepika bossing around. pic.twitter.com/af1hGMe7l9— A... (@sugarandsp1ce) January 27, 2020
AZURE Entertainment and Warner Bros India are jointly producing the project along with Deepika's Ka Productions. The makers are planning to release the film in 2021.
Thrilled to present my next!🎞— Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) January 27, 2020
The Indian adaptation of #TheIntern
A 2021 release!
Presented by @_KaProductions @warnerbrosindia and @iAmAzure
See you at the movies!@chintskap pic.twitter.com/c3Fmr2H7GD
