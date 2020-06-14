A Look Into How Deepika Padukone Prepared For Her Role As Malti In 'Chhapaak'

Chhapaak, starring Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey in the lead, narrates the tale of an acid attack survivor. The Deepika Padukone starrer took inspiration from the real-life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The Meghna Gulzar directorial had Deepika Padukone in a never seen before look, which managed to create curiosity from the beginning. Here are a few behind-the-scenes videos and pictures from Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak.

BTS pictures from Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak

Chhapaak also featured actors like Madhurjeet Sarghi, Anand Tiwari, Payal Nair, and Geeta Agarwal in pivotal roles. The movie released early this year reportedly collected Rs 32 crores at the box office. Interestingly, Chhapaak also marks Deepika Padukone's first feature film under her production banner KA Productions. Reportedly, Chhapaak was declared tax-free in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

As for Deepika Padukone, she will be next seen in Kabir Khan's 83. Deepika Padukone, who will be essaying the role of Romi Dev, wife of former cricketer Kapil Dev. 83 has an ensemble cast consisting of actors like Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarma, Harrdy Sandhu, among others in pivotal roles. The Kabir Khan directorial narrates the tale of India's World Cup victory in 1983. Interestingly, the Ranveer Singh starrer is co-produced by Deepika Padukone and Sajid Nadiadwala under their respective banners.

Besides the upcomer, Deepika Padukone also has an untitled film with Shakun Batra. The movie that stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in the lead is reported to be a relationship drama. The Deepika Padukone starrer is produced by Shakun Batra and Karan Johar under the production banner Dharma Productions. The upcomer is presently in pre-production and will begin shooting soon after the lockdown ends.

