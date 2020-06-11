Last Updated:

Netflix Asks Tweeple To Caption Deepika Padukone’s Pic, Gets Hilarious Responses

Netflix India shared an image of Deepika Padukone from the film ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ and asked tweeple to come up with a caption for the photo.

Written By
Bhavya Sukheja
Tweeple

Netflix India on June 10 took to Twitter and shared an image of Deepika Padukone from the film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and asked followers to come up with a caption for the photo. The happy-sad picture in which Padukone in which she is seen crying and smiling at the same time has led to a series of hilarious captions. 

READ: 'Catapults Are A Great Way To Get Somewhere Fast,' Says Elon Musk As One Sends Man Flying

Netizens come up with hilarious captions 

While some internet users mentioned situations when they would have to fake a smile, others shared instances that made them cry happy tears amid COVID-19 lockdown. The Twitter challenge has taken the internet by storm. Even Zomato came up with a caption that a lot of foodies might relate to. 

From seeing ‘momos wale bhaiya after lockdown’ to ‘South Delhi girls chopping onions’, netizens surely came up with creative captions. Here are some trending reactions to Netflix’ post, 

READ: African Rain Frogs Looks Like Grumpy Avocado, Netizens Say "it's Cute"

READ: Good News: From Teacher's Effort To Man Skateboarding On Wheelchair, Read 5 Best Stories

READ: ‘Childhood Pranks’: Video Of Panda Siblings Playing Together Makes Netizens Nostalgic

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR
LATEST NEWS
View all