Netflix Asks Tweeple To Caption Deepika Padukone’s Pic, Gets Hilarious Responses

Netflix India on June 10 took to Twitter and shared an image of Deepika Padukone from the film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and asked followers to come up with a caption for the photo. The happy-sad picture in which Padukone in which she is seen crying and smiling at the same time has led to a series of hilarious captions.

Netizens come up with hilarious captions

While some internet users mentioned situations when they would have to fake a smile, others shared instances that made them cry happy tears amid COVID-19 lockdown. The Twitter challenge has taken the internet by storm. Even Zomato came up with a caption that a lot of foodies might relate to.

From seeing ‘momos wale bhaiya after lockdown’ to ‘South Delhi girls chopping onions’, netizens surely came up with creative captions. Here are some trending reactions to Netflix’ post,

When you finish washing a gigantic pile of dishes and see a clean kitchen. — Atomnirbhar Meghnad (@Memeghnad) June 11, 2020

When the person whose Netflix account you are using changes the password — Pranav. (@pranavkudav) June 10, 2020

no no it's not spicy at all https://t.co/VvJD0Hzrto — Zomato (@ZomatoIN) June 10, 2020

when someone say rote huye aur cute lagti ho. — sharmaji ka ladka (@pranjultweet) June 10, 2020

Pani Puri thori or tikhi banao bhaiya pic.twitter.com/LMtVv3Nzh5 — NaDaaN™ 🎭 (@nosmoking122) June 10, 2020

me when i see the waiter bringing all ny favourite dishes. — nahi yaar (@notevenbitfunny) June 10, 2020

Seeing your maid after 3 months of lockdown. — Aarohi Tripathy 🇮🇳 (@aarohi_vns) June 10, 2020

Me after eating the first momo post lockdown — Srishti Pandey (@TweetsofSrish) June 10, 2020

While doing stretching after Legs day — Sarcasm™ (@SarcasticRofl) June 10, 2020

When you're chopping pyaaz but it's for biryani — Shraddha Panday (@shradicality) June 10, 2020

When the delivery guy shows up at the doorstep with my order — Shaivee Shekhar (@shaiveeshekhar) June 10, 2020

When I See Golgappe Vale Bhaiya After Lockdwon😂 — Anchal Tyagi (@bae_bitch05) June 10, 2020

