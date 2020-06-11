Netflix Asks Tweeple To Caption Deepika Padukone’s Pic, Gets Hilarious Responses

Quick links:
Netflix India on June 10 took to Twitter and shared an image of Deepika Padukone from the film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and asked followers to come up with a caption for the photo. The happy-sad picture in which Padukone in which she is seen crying and smiling at the same time has led to a series of hilarious captions.
Caption this. pic.twitter.com/KokQt80n3Z— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) June 10, 2020
READ: 'Catapults Are A Great Way To Get Somewhere Fast,' Says Elon Musk As One Sends Man Flying
While some internet users mentioned situations when they would have to fake a smile, others shared instances that made them cry happy tears amid COVID-19 lockdown. The Twitter challenge has taken the internet by storm. Even Zomato came up with a caption that a lot of foodies might relate to.
When you finish washing a gigantic pile of dishes and see a clean kitchen.— Atomnirbhar Meghnad (@Memeghnad) June 11, 2020
When the person whose Netflix account you are using changes the password— Pranav. (@pranavkudav) June 10, 2020
no no it's not spicy at all https://t.co/VvJD0Hzrto— Zomato (@ZomatoIN) June 10, 2020
READ: African Rain Frogs Looks Like Grumpy Avocado, Netizens Say "it's Cute"
when someone say rote huye aur cute lagti ho.— sharmaji ka ladka (@pranjultweet) June 10, 2020
Pani Puri thori or tikhi banao bhaiya pic.twitter.com/LMtVv3Nzh5— NaDaaN™ 🎭 (@nosmoking122) June 10, 2020
me when i see the waiter bringing all ny favourite dishes.— nahi yaar (@notevenbitfunny) June 10, 2020
Seeing your maid after 3 months of lockdown.— Aarohi Tripathy 🇮🇳 (@aarohi_vns) June 10, 2020
READ: Good News: From Teacher's Effort To Man Skateboarding On Wheelchair, Read 5 Best Stories
Me after eating the first momo post lockdown— Srishti Pandey (@TweetsofSrish) June 10, 2020
While doing stretching after Legs day— Sarcasm™ (@SarcasticRofl) June 10, 2020
When you're chopping pyaaz but it's for biryani— Shraddha Panday (@shradicality) June 10, 2020
When the delivery guy shows up at the doorstep with my order— Shaivee Shekhar (@shaiveeshekhar) June 10, 2020
When I See Golgappe Vale Bhaiya After Lockdwon😂— Anchal Tyagi (@bae_bitch05) June 10, 2020
READ: ‘Childhood Pranks’: Video Of Panda Siblings Playing Together Makes Netizens Nostalgic
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.