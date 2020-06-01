Times Deepika Padukone Shared Fan-art Sketches On Social Media; Check Out Pictures

Apart from impressing masses with her indelible performances in the movies, Deepika Padukone has also carved a niche for herself as a social media influence. Here a few times when the actor shared posts of fan art on her social media platforms. Take a look:

To promote her much-acclaimed film, Chhapaak, Deepika Padukone took to her social media handles to share a series of pictures of fan art sketches of her character, Malti from the film.The first picture features a still from the film, in which Deepika Padukone's character takes a glimpse of her accuser after he pours acid on her face. The second picture features another still from the film, which features Malti's scared face after the acid attack.Take a look:

Earlier in 2020, Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram handle to share a fan art of her most iconic characters in Bollywood. The picture features her much-loved characters like Shanti Priya from Om Shaanti Om, Leela from Ram Leela, Mastani from Bajirao Mastani, Queen Padmaavati from Padmaavat and Malti from Chhapaak. Take a look at the pictures shared:

This fan-art features Deepika Padukone’s iconic look from the Cannes Film Festival. For the event, Deepika Padukone can be seen donning a pink plump ensemble. Keeping her hair tied in a bun, Deepika donned a stunning pair of earrings. Take a look:

On the professional front

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will be seen together in the much-anticipated sports-drama, '83. A Kabir Khan directorial '83 chronicles the story of the cricket legend, Kapil Dev. While Padukone will be seen playing wife to Ranveer Singh in the movie, Ranveer will be seen essaying the character of Kapil Dev.

The much-anticipated sports drama marks the fourth association of Ranveer and Deepika onscreen. Padukone will also be seen in the Indian remake of the much-acclaimed Hollywood blockbuster, The Intern, which features Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro in the leading roles. The actor will also be seen with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday for Shakun Batra’s next.

