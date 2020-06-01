Arjun Kapoor Gives Epic Reply To Fan Who Asks Him To Host Show With Ranveer Singh

Arjun Kapoor recently indulged in a 'question and answer' session on Instagram. While fans gushed to question Arjun Kapoor, a user wrote, "Seeing you with Ranveer Singh hosting just do that again please any show you like." Arjun Kapoor posted a stunning picture with Ranveer Singh and said, "Why not @ranveersingh." As seen in the picture, the Gunday co-stars flaunted their chiselled physique. Arjun and Ranveer's movie, Gunday, along with Priyanka Chopra Jonas did super well with fans. Their off-screen camaraderie and social media updates, speak volumes of their amicable bond. Check out Arjun Kapoor's Instagram story here.

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor recently posted a video of an old man dancing in the most candid manner as he lets his happiness ooze out. The adorable video features the man throwing away his crutches so that he can enjoy the beat rightly. Arjun Kapoor's caption to the post read, "This man is basically all of my crew & I street dancing post lockdown ðŸ˜‰ @varundvn @kunalrawaldstress @mohitmarwah @karanboolani @samyuktanair @rheakapoor @aartishetty @karishma @nakul_mehta @antara_m @arpita__mehta @siddhanthkapoor."

Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh's projects

Arjun Kapoor will be seen in the upcoming flick, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, opposite Parineeti Chopra. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is a comedy-drama produced under Dibakar Banerjee’s production. Arjun Kapoor essays the role of Haryanvi Police Officer Pinky Dahiya and Parineeti Chopra plays the character of Sandeep Kaur in the film.

Ranveer Singh will be seen next in the upcoming Kabir Khan directorial- 83 based on the events leading to the historic win for India at the 1983 cricket World Cup. Ranveer Singh will essay the role of Kapil Dev, in the film while Deepika Padukone will be seen in the role of his wife Romi Dev. The movie was originally scheduled to release in theatres on April 10, 2020, but has been postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Ranveer Singh will also feature in Divyang Thakkar's Jayeshbhai Jordaar along with Arjun Reddy actor Shalini Pandey. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on October 2, 2020. Ranveer is also slated to feature in magnum opus Takht along with an ensemble cast of Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and others.

