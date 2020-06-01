Wajid Khan's Demise: Ranveer Singh Left 'heartbroken'; Parineeti Chopra Shares 'memory'

Bollywood's music composer Wajid Khan passed away on late Sunday at the age of 42. On hearing the devastating news, Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram story to mourn the demise of the singer. Ranveer shared a B&W picture of Wajid Khan and posted a broken heart.

Parineeti Chopra, who also mourned Wajid Khan's death, took to her Twitter and wrote, "Wajid Bhai you were the nicest, nicest nicest man! Always smiling. Always singing. All heart. Every music session with him was memorable. You will truly be missed wajid bhai." On the same microblogging platform, Parineeti also shared a post that had the caption, "Every moment spent with you will be remembered Wajid Bhai. We have sung together at sunset, under the Taj Mahal. Thats the most beautiful memory I am gonna keep of you."

Also Read | Music Composer Wajid Khan Of Sajid-Wajid Passes Away Due To Coronavirus Complications

Several Bollywood celebrities have taken to their social media handles to mourn Wajid Khan's demise. The news was first confirmed with the condoling tweet of another music composer, Salim Merchant on his social media platforms who said, "Devastated with the news of the passing away of my brother Wajid of Sajid -Wajid fame. May Allah give strength to the family. Safe travels bro @wajidkhan_live you’ve gone too soon. It’s a huge loss to our fraternity. I’m shocked & broken."

Also Read | Wajid Khan no more: Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan, Preity Zinta mourn the loss

Priyanka mourns Wajid Khan's death

Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to Twitter and wrote, "Terrible news. The one thing I will always remember is Wajid bhai's laugh. Always smiling. Gone too soon. My condolences to his family and everyone grieving. Rest in peace, my friend. You are in my thoughts and prayers Wajid Khan."

Terrible news. The one thing I will always remember is Wajid bhai's laugh. Always smiling. Gone too soon. My condolences to his family and everyone grieving. Rest in peace my friend. You are in my thoughts and prayers.@wajidkhan7 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 31, 2020

Also Read | Wajid Khan passes away: Amitabh Bachchan 'shocked', pays respects with heartwarming note

According to media reports, Wajid, who was suffering from kidney and heart ailments, was hospitalised in Mumbai. Wajid was reportedly on a ventilator before breathing his last. Salim Merchant, who confirmed the news of Wajid's death, said the composer was hospitalised a few days ago at Surana Hospital, Chembur where his condition deteriorated. "He had multiple issues. He had a kidney issue and had a transplant a while ago. But recently he got to know about kidney infection. He was on the ventilator for the last four days, after his situation started getting worse. Kidney infection was the beginning and then he got critical," Salim told PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read | Ranveer Singh shares post-workout selfie, calls himself an 'Endorphin Junkie'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.