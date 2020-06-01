Ranveer Singh Calls Deepika Padukone & Ranbir Kapoor 'cute' In Throwback 'YJHD' Post

Recently, Deepika Padukone celebrated seven years of her much-acclaimed film, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani by sharing pictures with Ranbir Kapoor on Instagram. Her husband, Ranveer Singh, was among the early birds to appreciate their chemistry in the film, as he dropped in the ‘cute’ comment on the picture. Take a look at the pictures shared by the actor:

Deepika Padukone revealed in the caption that the pictures were from her very first look test with Ranbir Kapoor for the film. As seen in the pictures shared, Deepika Padukone can be seen flashing her infectious smile, as she embraces Ranbir Kapoor. The second picture features Ranbir Kapoor starring at Deepika Padukone. With the picture shared, Deepika wrote: “Our very first look test...ðŸ’ ‘Yaadein mithai ke Dibbe ki Tarah Hoti Hain...Ek Baar khula, to Sirf Ek Tukda Nahi Kha Paoge’-Naina Talwar”. Take a look at the pictures shared:

All about Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Starring Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin in the leading roles, Yeh Jawaani Hai Dewaani follows the story of Kabir, who meets Naina during a trekking trip. The story gets further interesting when Naina falls for him but refrains from expressing it and years later they meet at a friend's wedding and their unrequited love gets rekindled. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also stars Tanvi Azmi, Kunal Roy Kapoor and Farooq Shaikh in prominent roles. The movie is bankrolled by Karan Johar.

On the professional front

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will be seen together in the much-anticipated sports-drama, '83. A Kabir Khan directorial '83 chronicles the story of the cricket legend, Kapil Dev. While Padukone will be seen playing a wife to Ranveer Singh in the movie, Ranveer will be seen essaying the character of Kapil Dev.

The much-anticipated sports drama marks the fourth association of Ranveer and Deepika onscreen. Padukone will also be seen in the Indian remake of the much-acclaimed Hollywood blockbuster, The Intern, which features Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro in the leading roles. The actor will also be seen with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday for Shakun Batra’s next.

