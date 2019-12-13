Laxmi Agarwal Said THIS On Comparisons Between Her And Deepika's Look In Chhapaak Trailer

Laxmi Agarwal is the inspiration behind Deepika Padukone’s character in the Meghna Gulzar directorial, Chhapaak. She is overwhelmed by the public response to the trailer of the movie and her looks in the same. Here is what Laxmi Agarwal had to say about the promo of Chhapaak:

Also read: Chhapaak Trailer Proves Yet Again Deepika Padukone's Finesse As An Actor

‘They think I am playing the role myself’ – Laxmi Agarwal

In an interaction with a media outlet, Laxmi Agarwal opened up about how there was a time when people did not want to see her face, and how they even got scared. She added how now the masses are eagerly waiting for the release of the movie, and she is also excited. Laxmi Agarwal said that Deepika Padukone’s makeup in Chhapaak is impressive. She also mentioned how some of her friends find their looks similar and often ask her whether she is the one playing the character in Chhapaak.

Also read: Chhapaak Director Meghna Gulzar Reveals Why She Cast Deepika Padukone Over Alia Bhatt

Laxmi Agarwal is currently busy promoting the movie and says that she is positive about the same. She also emphasised about how people have realised that it is not about the face and the looks. The fact is reflected through how many people posted Deepika Padukone’s picture on social media, Laxmi Agarwal added. She also told how the film is bound to remove acid from the minds of people who used it as a weapon to take revenge.

Also read: Deepika Padukone's "Chhapaak" Look Compared To Parvathy Thiruvothu's "Uyare"; Fans React

Laxmi Agarwal pointed out how people tend to think someone that among them has done the wrong and make it a social issue as and when some celebrity raises the question. She also added that people would understand the life of an acid attack survivor instead of rejecting her or him, after the release of Chhapaak. Laxmi Agarwal’s story is the source of inspiration behind Chhapaak, and Laxmi has confirmed the same in public.

Also read: Chhapaak: Anupam Kher Proud Of Student Deepika Padukone As He Shares Actress' Unseen Pic

More about Chhapaak

Chhapaak is an upcoming Bollywood movie starring Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey. Laxmi Agarwal’s story is the inspiration for the forthcoming film based on the life of an acid attack survivor. Meghna Gulzar helms the Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak, and it has been scheduled for a release on January 10, 2020.

Also read: Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone's Act Takes Katie Piper's Breath Away, Actor Responds

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.