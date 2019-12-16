Deepika's 'Chhapaak' Set To Clash With Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji' And Rajinikanth's 'Darbaar'

Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak is all set to clash with Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji:The Unsung Warrior and Rajinikanth's Darbaar at the box-office. The films will all hit the theaters on January 10, 2020, marking the first bumper weekend of the new year. The three films belong to different genres and, with its widespread promotional activity, is likely to have audiences pouring their wallets out at the box-office.

Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh announced the confirmation of the films' release weeks ahead of their release. Actors Rajinikanth, Ajay Devgn, and Deepika Padukone are among the most bankable stars when it comes to delivering a successful film. Their films Darbaar, Tanhaji, and Chhapaak have already created waves with their power-packed storylines and promising possible outcomes.

Take a look at Taran Adarsh's tweet

So many stories, so much to tell

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior will feature actor Ajay Devgn in the titular role of the Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare in a story that chronicles the battle of Sinhagad with actor Saif Ali Khan in the role of the antagonist Uday Bhan Rathore. The film has an ensemble cast with actors Kajol, Sharad Kelkar, Luke Kenny and Padmavati Rao in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Om Raut under Ajay Devgn's production house.

Chhapaak, directed by Raazi fame director Meghna Gulzar, will feature actor Deepika Padukone in the role of Malti, an acid attack survivor. The film is based on and inspired by the story of Laxmi Agarwal, who has been a victim of an acid attack herself. The trailer of the film highlighted the court tribulations, the investigation, the medical treatment, unwelcoming responses from the onlookers, emotional turmoil and acceptance that are challenges for an acid attack victim. Deepika Padukone will be seen alongside Lipstick Under My Burkha actor Vikrant Massey in the film.

Rajinikanth's upcoming film Darbar has generated much anticipation among fans of the superstar. The film will feature the veteran actor in the role of a police officer after 27 years. Darbar has been directed by AR Murugadoss and is produced by Lyca Productions. The movie is set to release on Pongal next year, which is likely to be celebrated in the second week of January.

