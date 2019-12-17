Dwayne Bravo Wins Hearts By Empowering Women In His Latest CSR Initiative In Chhattisgarh

West Indies cricketer Dwayne Bravo is currently on a trip to India to help the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) in their efforts to promote proper hygienic conditions for women. The former West Indies cricketer is in Chhattisgarh for the same and is winning hearts all over the internet with his new CSR initiative. Recently, Bravo took to Instagram to post pictures from his trip to Chhattisgarh.

Dwayne Bravo wins hearts with his new CSR initiative

Bravo visited Chhattisgarh for a documentary project titled “Men Take Lead”. The documentary will focus on providing proper health and hygienic conditions for women all over the world, who are living in a difficult situation. It is aimed towards improving the awareness of menstrual health management among women. The cricketer also met with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Bagel to discuss about the initiative. In his post, Dwayne Bravo expressed his gratitude as he felt encouraged by the support Bagel provided.

Meanwhile, Dwayne Bravo recently came out of retirement keeping the 2020 T20 World Cup in mind. The cricketer was also retained by Chennai Super Kings for ₹6.4 crores during the recently concluded IPL 2020 trading window. He was one of the 20 cricketers retained by the franchise ahead of the upcoming IPL 2020 Auction on December 19.

🚨ALERT🚨: VIVO IPL 2020 Player Contract extensions announced. 127 players, including 35 overseas cricketers retained by the 8 franchises. #IPLAuction to be held on 19th December in Kolkata.



Details of Players Retained and Released - https://t.co/I0KsAgMCQt pic.twitter.com/W5uUcOFt7y — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 15, 2019

