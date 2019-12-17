The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Dwayne Bravo Wins Hearts By Empowering Women In His Latest CSR Initiative In Chhattisgarh

Cricket News

Dwayne Bravo is in India for his new CSR initiative titled "Men Take Lead". A documentary will be made on it which promotes hygienic conditions for women.

Written By Aakash Saini | Mumbai | Updated On:
Dwayne Bravo

West Indies cricketer Dwayne Bravo is currently on a trip to India to help the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) in their efforts to promote proper hygienic conditions for women. The former West Indies cricketer is in Chhattisgarh for the same and is winning hearts all over the internet with his new CSR initiative. Recently, Bravo took to Instagram to post pictures from his trip to Chhattisgarh.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dwayne Bravo Aka Mr. Champion🏆 (@djbravo47) on

Also Read | Sri Lanka 'safe' To Tour For England, According To Kumar Sangakkara

Dwayne Bravo wins hearts with his new CSR initiative

Bravo visited Chhattisgarh for a documentary project titled “Men Take Lead”. The documentary will focus on providing proper health and hygienic conditions for women all over the world, who are living in a difficult situation. It is aimed towards improving the awareness of menstrual health management among women. The cricketer also met with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Bagel to discuss about the initiative. In his post, Dwayne Bravo expressed his gratitude as he felt encouraged by the support Bagel provided.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dwayne Bravo Aka Mr. Champion🏆 (@djbravo47) on

Also Read | Ricky Ponting Expresses His Displeasure Over Umpire's Inability To Spot No-balls

Meanwhile, Dwayne Bravo recently came out of retirement keeping the 2020 T20 World Cup in mind. The cricketer was also retained by Chennai Super Kings for ₹6.4 crores during the recently concluded IPL 2020 trading window. He was one of the 20 cricketers retained by the franchise ahead of the upcoming IPL 2020 Auction on December 19.

Also Read | India Vs World XI T20 Match Could Be First Game At New Motera Stadium

Also Read | Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers Are My Dream Wickets: Pakistan Pacer Usman Shinwari

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
KOHLI TOPS FORBES 100 LIST
IPL AUCTION 2020 LIVE UPDATES