Deepika Padukone Thinks Ranveer Singh Might Be A 'cat', Reason Will Make You Go LOL

Actor Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram account and shared an uber fact with her fans and compared Ranveer Singh with a cat. The fact stated that Cats spend roughly 70 per cent of their lives sleeping. Sighting this as an opportunity to give her fans a good laugh, she tagged husband Ranveer Singh in the picture and asked if he was also a cat now. Check out the post below.

Deepika Padukone shares fun fact about Ranveer Singh

Earlier, Deepika Padukone had posted a picture of Ranveer where he was seen sleeping and Deepika had put a label on his forehead, which read- husband. The picture soon created a buzz on social media. Check out the post below.

Deepika Padukone is one of the many Bollywood celebrities who have been keeping their fans updated with their day to day life in lockdown. The actor can be seen encouraging her fans to make the quarantine a productive one. From making desserts to working out to baking, Deepika has come up with a series where each day she takes on a new activity which she would not have been able to indulge in because of her busy schedule as an actor. Yesterday, following PM Modi's appeal to the nation, to light a candle, a torch from balconies to show togetherness against COVID 19, the celebrity couple too lit a candle for a brighter future. Check out their post below.

