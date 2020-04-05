Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone's Songs That Are A Must-have In Your Playlist

Bollywood is built around the glories of romance and the songs have frequently brought out the charismatic on-screen couples' chemistry. In this overview, we will take a look at the Bollywood husband-wife duo Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, who have been a part of some amazing songs that are must-have in your playlist:

Lahu Munh Lag Gaya

The song Lahu Munh Lag Gaya is from their movie Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. The music is composed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the lyrics are penned by Siddharth-Garima. The song is sung by Shail Hada. The song has more than 64 million views on YouTube.

Deewani Mastani

The two giant superstars of the current age of Bollywood, have another song that has more than 200 million views on YouTube. It is none other than Deewani Mastani from their film Bajirao Mastani. The producer and the director of the film is Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The talented artist who has dedicated their efforts to make this song beautiful are singers Shreya Ghoshal, Dr. Ganesh Chandanshive, Altamash Faridi, Farhan Sabri, Shadab Faridi, and Mujtaba Aziz Naza.

Nagada Sang Dhol

Though famous for their individual personality, both Ranveer and Deepika create magic when they come together. The song Nagada Sang Dhol is from the film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela is a perfect example of the above theory. The song features the stunning Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. The song is sung in the melodious voice of Shreya Ghoshal & Osman Mir. The song has more than 102 million views on Youtube.

Aang lega de

Always under the bright of the day, the couple has another song that is must-have in your playlist. Aang lega de, from the movie Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, shows the blistering romance between the two. The song is sung by Aditi Paul & Shail Hada and penned by Siddharth-Garima. The song has more than 204 thousand views on YouTube.

