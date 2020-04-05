When Ranveer Singh Realised That Deepika Padukone Was 'the Girl' For Him

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are currently enjoying their quarantine time together. The Gunday actor has been seen posting several pictures from his lockdown moments with his wife, Deepika Padukone. The two are also seen indulging in some cute banter on social media.

From their dating rumours to getting married in Italy, Ranveer Singh has always been showcasing his feelings for Deepika. In the recent past, the Gully Boy star revealed how he realised that she is the girl. Ranveer Singh shared that six months into their relationship, he knew that Deepika Padukone was the one.

Furthermore, the Bajirao Mastani star added that as he knew she was the one, he started nurturing the relationship accordingly. In the same interview, he also showered Deepika Padukone with compliments saying that she is too good and too lovely. Deepika is a force of nature and he understood that immediately, Ranveer had added further.

Ranveer Singh also shared that he is lucky to have her and he always knew that this is the woman he wanted to marry. He added that for him, Deepika Padukone was the woman who would become the mother of his children. Ranveer Singh also revealed that he was thinking about marriage seriously for almost three years before they actually tied the knot.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's pictures from quarantine

On the professional front, Ranveer Singh is gearing up for his sports biopic, 83. The film is based on the life of former cricketer Kapil Dev. Deepika Padukone will also be seen in the flick, playing the role of Kapil Dev's wife, Romi Bhatia. Ranveer will also be seen in a supportive role in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi.

