Deepika Padukone Consoles Laxmi Agarwal As She Tears Up Hearing Chhapaak Title Song

The makers of the film Chhapaak recently launched the title track of the film which has been crooned by the very talented Shankar Mahadevan. The launch event saw the presence of the entire cast and crew along with Laxmi Agarwal who inspired the entire crux of the film. The occasion also saw Shankar Mahadevan sing the soul-stirring track in his soothing voice which immediately captured all the attention. In a recent video from the event, Laxmi Agarwal is seen in tears after she heard the track and Deepika Padukone can be seen consoling her. The lyrics of the song are also meaningful and explain the plight of the acid attack survivors. Watch the video here.

The movie showcases the plight of the acid attack survivors

The trailer and the soundtracks of the film have been garnering a lot of positive response from the masses. The Meghna Gulzar directorial brings brutal acid attacks under the light that is still severely rampant in the country and destroys the lives of innocent women. Deepika's character Malti is based on Laxmi Agarwal who is a real-life acid attack survivor and has become an inspiration for many with her endeavours to uplift the life of several other survivors like her. The film also promises to depict the mental trauma which an acid attack survivor goes through which is indirectly meted out to her by the various societal and legal factors.

The film also stars Vikrant Massey

Shankar Mahadevan has also composed the compelling background score for the film. The film also stars Vikrant Massey in a pivotal role whose character is based on Laxmi's partner and social activist Alok. The film will also mark the first stint of Deepika as a producer. It is bankrolled by Fox Star Studios. The movie is penned by Meghna Gulzar and Atika Chouhan. It will be hitting the silver screens on January 10, 2020. The film will also witness a clash with the Ajay Devgn, Kajol and the Saif Ali Khan starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

