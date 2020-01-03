From Deepika Padukone To Sara Ali Khan, What These Actresses Were Upto On Jan 2, 2020

Bollywood has seen new faces every day and is one of the busiest film industries in the world. Be it a film promotion, parties or personal outings, their looks have always carried the fashion game on-point. Here is a look at all the best-dressed ladies from the industry from January 2 that you just cannot miss.

Deepika Padukone

The Piku actor graced the Chhapaak promotions in a stunning all-black look in Mumbai. The actor wore a high neck leather top that she tucked into matching black pants. She went on to add glam to her simple look with extra-large gold hoops and peep-toe heels. She pulled her hair back into a ponytail and opted for winged eyes, glossy nude lips and highlighted cheeks.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan who was in Kerala during the New Year’s eve, flew to the Maldives to extend her exotic vacation with brother. The actor has been treating fans with envious pictures in a bikini and gorging some lip-smacking food. The Simmba actor Sara was also accompanied by her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and shared a series of pictures from the pool and enjoying a floating breakfast.

Parineeti Chopra

Actor Parineeti Chopra is currently enjoying her vacay in the valleys of Austria. She shared a series of the picture from her vacation. In one of her pictures she also expressed her adoration for Yash Chopra’s films. The Jabariya Jodi actor was looking pretty and cute wearing a black puffer jacket and black knee-length boots which she paired with a black beanie.

Adah Sharma

Adah Sharma is a bundle of love, life, craziness, and energy on screen. She wore this multi-coloured dress for this click. Take a look at the photo below.

Bhumi Pednekar

The Bala actor Bhumi Pednekar took to her Instagram handle to share a photo of herself celebrating the new year in a bikini on a beach. The actor can be seen splashing water at the shore. She flaunts her beach-body in an emerald bikini. Before this post, she also shared a video of herself enjoying the tides at sunset.

