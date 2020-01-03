Deepika Padukone Did 'Chhapaak' Because She "wants To Challenge The Set Notions Of Beauty"

Deepika Padukone is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Chhapaak along with actor Vikrant Massey. According to agency reports, the actor claimed that the film about the struggles of an acid attack victim should not be seen as one with an all-female crew talking about their feelings. Deepika stated that the reason she chose to do the film is that she had faith in Meghna Gulzar as a director and it had nothing to do with gender similarities.

Deepika Padukone spoke candidly about her decision to be a part of the film as it had been "gutsy" "brave" and "life-altering" for her. The Om Shanti Om actor whose gorgeous appearance adds to her charm onscreen said that she agreed to do this wonderful film as she wanted to break the set notions of beauty in the society. She revealed that her role's demand for prosthetics for her face did not seem like a risk for her as it had been necessary to challenge the audience's perspective of what it meant to be beautiful onscreen.

Read | Deepika Padukone shares funny story on precautions she takes on holiday with Ranveer Singh

The actor highlighted the fact that even though her film is based on the story of Laxmi Agarwal, an acid attack survivor, it is not exactly a biopic. The film sheds light on acid violence in our country and challenges many sub-sects of society. The scripted narrative of the film reportedly moved Deepika to an extent that she decided to produce the film along with director Meghna Gulzar.

Read | Deepika Padukone is all- smiles in the new poster of her upcoming film Chhapaak

When asked about why she chose to produce Chhapaak, Deepika Padukone said that, sometimes, certain films need a little more hand-holding and little more love and support, indicating this as one of the reasons for financially backing it up. Deepika revealed that she thought she would add a little more value to the film as a producer. She further added Chhapaak is a film that she is very proud of, not just from the point of view of the script but also in terms of its story and its message.

Read | Deepika Padukone 'hopes to not have another film like Chhapaak' anytime soon, see why

What's next for Deepika Padukone?

Deepika Padukone will be seen in Chhapaak after a break from films for about a year. The Tamasha actor will be seen next in Kabir Khan's '83 along with her husband actor Ranveer Singh. She will be essaying the role of Romi Dev, wife of Ranveer Singh's Kapil Dev, in the historical sports drama due to release on April 10, 2020.

Read | Deepika Padukone reveals THESE are the things she does for husband Ranveer Singh

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.