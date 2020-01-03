Deepika Padukone's Best Moments From The Hit Comedy Film Housefull

Deepika Padukone made her debut in 2008 with Om Shanti Om. Today, she has become one of the most famous actors of Bollywood. Her popularity even landed her a role in XXX: Return of Xander Cage alongside Vin Diesel. Deepika’s rise to prominence came from movie's like Housefull, Ram Leela, and others. Here are a few of the best moments of Deepika Padukone from the movie Housefull.

Read Also| Would Love To Do More Realistic Films With Ranveer: Deepika Padukone On ''83'

“Jis jhoot se kisi ka ghar basta hai ... woh jhoot, jhoot nahi hota”. This dialogue is what made the first Housefull movie such a laughter factory. Based on a magazine Deepika Padukone utters this dialogues multiple times creating chaos and fun for the viewers. The dialogue is used by all the characters multiple times in the movie. Every time the dialogue was used, Akshay Kumar’s character gets into more trouble. This is one of the funniest dialogues from the movie.

Read Also| Deepika Padukone's Candid Confessions On A Popular Chat Show Are Truly Inspirational

Deepika Padukone saves Akshay Kumar's life

In this scene, Akshay Kumar is hanging on the gallery. Akhri Pasta, played by Chunky Panday, sees this as an opportunity to get publicity for his hotel. But all goes well when Deepika comes out to save Akshay Kumar. This was the moment when the above-mentioned dialogues come into the movie. This scene is the foundation of the love story we see in the film.

Read Also| Deepika Padukone Reveals THESE Are The Things She Does For Husband Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone convinces her brother

In the movie, brother Arjun Rampal questions Akshay Kumar about his past and other things. But when he is doing this, Deepika Padukone comes to the room where the instigation is happening and changes the questions. Akshay Kumar answers truthfully and wins Deepika’s on-screen brother's heart. This was one of the most romantic scenes in the movie. These are the best scenes of Deepika Padukone from the movie Housefull 1.

Read Also| Men Deepika Padukone Dated Before She Got Hitched To Ranveer Singh

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.