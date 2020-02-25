The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Deepika Padukone's Dazzling Black Outfits You Must Check Out

Bollywood News

Deepika Padukone is one of the most popular Bollywood actors. Here is a compilation of some of her most stunning black outfits.

Written By Simran Gandhi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is known for her intense and erratic fashion decisions, be it traditional, classy, or any other choice of outfits. The Chhapaak actress recently went to the 12th Radio Mirchi Music Awards and wore a very unique outfit, which took many of her fans by surprise. Have a look at the best black outfits worn by Deepika:

Deepika Padukone's fashion guide on how to style black 

Padukone wore a dark bodysuit with a coordinating blazer and posted a series of pictures on Instagram. She also wore a few cream color accessories and a pair of black heels with the outfit. Have a look at the picture here:

Also read: Deepika Padukone To Sonam Kapoor: Celebs Who Rocked Deep V Neckline

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Deepika Padukone wore a beautiful off-shoulder black gown, with plunging neckline and frill sleeves at the Femina Beauty Awards 2020. She posted a few pictures on Instagram stating her win at the award show was dedicated to all the acid attack survivors.

Also read: Deepika Padukone And Alia Bhatt In Sabyasachi Sarees; Who Donned It Better?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

On the day of Chhapaak promotions, Deepika Padukone wore a black long dress with a very beautiful pair of black heels, which also had a black flower bow at the back of the heels. Have a look:

Also read: Feels Wonderful To See Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Play Us: Romi Dev On '83'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

In this picture from her Instagram, Deepika Padukone is wearing a black gown with one shoulder. She looks amazing with her short hair look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Also read: Deepika Padukone Enjoys Boat-ride In Maldives While On A Work Trip; See Pic

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SWAMY ADVISES SHAH TO CALL IN ARMY
KULDEEP SENGAR LOSES ASSEMBY SEAT
AJIT PAWAR: GOVT JUST 2 MONTHS OLD
AFFIDAVIT IN SC ON DELHI VIOLENCE
IVANKA PICKS INDIAN DESIGNER
SAMI'S 3 PRO-NAMASTE TRUMP REASONS