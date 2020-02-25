Deepika Padukone's Dazzling Black Outfits You Must Check Out

Deepika Padukone is known for her intense and erratic fashion decisions, be it traditional, classy, or any other choice of outfits. The Chhapaak actress recently went to the 12th Radio Mirchi Music Awards and wore a very unique outfit, which took many of her fans by surprise. Have a look at the best black outfits worn by Deepika:

Deepika Padukone's fashion guide on how to style black

Padukone wore a dark bodysuit with a coordinating blazer and posted a series of pictures on Instagram. She also wore a few cream color accessories and a pair of black heels with the outfit. Have a look at the picture here:

Deepika Padukone wore a beautiful off-shoulder black gown, with plunging neckline and frill sleeves at the Femina Beauty Awards 2020. She posted a few pictures on Instagram stating her win at the award show was dedicated to all the acid attack survivors.

On the day of Chhapaak promotions, Deepika Padukone wore a black long dress with a very beautiful pair of black heels, which also had a black flower bow at the back of the heels. Have a look:

In this picture from her Instagram, Deepika Padukone is wearing a black gown with one shoulder. She looks amazing with her short hair look.

