Deepika Padukone Enjoys Boat-ride In Maldives While On A Work Trip; See Pic

Deepika Padukone was in the Maldives for her work schedule. She was accompanied by her army of style team. Hairstylist Yianni Tsapatori shared an unseen picture from a quaint boat-ride with Deepika Padukone, her make-up artist Sandhya Shekar and another team member Karishma Prakash. The short break from her busy schedule was taken at 'The Standard Resorts' and retreats in the Maldives.

The relaxing picture was taken inside a boat, which had mid-century interiors. All of the said people were huddled together and posed for the picture. In the background was the never-ending sea, setting up the perfect mood to de-stress after a long day of work. Many reports in the media suggested that Deepika Padukone knows how to find a balance between work and fun.

Here is what Deepika Padukone's hairstylist Yianni Tsapatori shared on his Instagram feed

Deepika Padukone also amused many with her casual style for the quaint boat ride. She wore a denim casual jacket, with huge frame dark glasses. She went back to basics with a classic white T-shirt for the comforting evening. She safeguarded her hair in a sleek bun. Further, she preferred to wear shorts to enjoy the comfortable ride at max.

On the professional front

Deepika Padukone will soon be essaying the role of Romi Dev in her upcoming film with Ranveer Singh, 83’ The Film. She was seen in Romi’s avatar and fans and celebs alike praised her looks in the still shared by filmmakers and herself. The film will tell the tale of the 1983 World Cup win of the Indian Cricket Team.

Before that, the actor was seen in Chhapaak, the critically acclaimed hit directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film was the biopic of real-life acid attack victim Laxmi Agarwal.

