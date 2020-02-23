Deepika Padukone To Sonam Kapoor: Celebs Who Rocked Deep V Neckline

Fashion trends change very often. Celebs try to experiment with these trends as soon as possible. B-towners follow various fashion trends and they are often seen creating their own style game. So it will be a perfect idea to take cues from your favourite Bollywood celebrities, like Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor, as there are many who take care of minute details of their looks and outfits. The plunging deep V neckline seems to be back in the trend. This time the neckline seems to be even deeper than before. Here is a list of celebs who rocked the ultra-deep V neckline. Read about the ways to rock deep V neckline:

ALSO READ | Top Kiara Advani-inspired Hairstyles That You Must Try

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra To Kareena Kapoor: Celeb-inspired Ways To Help You Rock The Bareback Trend

Celebs who rocked the deep V neckline

Deepika Padukone

The actor opted for a deep V neckline at the Cannes 2019. The black and white gown looked beautiful as she walked inside the Cannes Film Festival. Looking keenly at her outfit and looks, she chose to tie her hair in a high ponytail. Deepika opted for bold kohl eyes and nude lipstick.

Priyanka Chopra

For this gorgeous look, Priyanka Chopra opted for smokey eyes brown lips. Opting for bold looks and makeup, she paired with a deep V neckline dress and wore black stilettos and carried a black clutch. To accentuate her looks, the diva went for diamond-studded earrings and ring.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Fans were stunned by this stunning look of Sonam Kapoor. The actor walked out of the room in an all-white ensemble. To accentuate the dress, the actor opted for subtle makeup and hairdo. She went for golden pumps and a gold choker necklace.

Malaika Arora

The actor wore this beautiful ensemble for an award function where she was accompanied by her sister Amrita Arora. With the drool-worthy look, Malaika took over the internet. To highlight the deep V neckline, the diva styles it by tying her hair in a small bun. She opted for plush red berry lips and shimmery eyes. The pearl choker that the actor wore went perfectly with the dress.

ALSO READ | Ananya Panday To Deepika Padukone: Celeb-inspired Spring Wears To Add To Your Wardrobe

ALSO READ | Alia Bhatt To Malaika Arora: Celeb-inspired Lohri Outfit Ideas You Must Try

Promo Image Courtesy: Instagram - malaikaaroraofficial / sonamkapoor / deepikapadukone