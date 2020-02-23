The Debate
The Debate
Deepika Padukone And Alia Bhatt In Sabyasachi Sarees; Who Donned It Better?

Bollywood News

Sabyasachi Mukherjee seems to be Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt's go-to designer. See the duo's pics in Sabyasachi sarees and decide who wore it better.

Written By Riddhi Adsul | Mumbai | Updated On:
Deepika Padukone

Celebrities always come up with interesting style statements that are quick to become a trend. Recently, we witnessed two Bollywood divas, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt, looking glamourous in Sabyasachi sarees as they dished out some serious saree goals. Here are Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt photos featuring in Sabyasachi sarees, look who wore it better- 

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra or Deepika Padukone: Who brought their A-game to Davos this 2020?

Deepika Padukone photos in Sabyasachi saree

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sabyasachi Mukherjee (@sabyasachiofficial) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sabyasachi Mukherjee (@sabyasachiofficial) on

In this Instagram post uploaded by Sabyasachi Mukherjee's official handle, Deepika Padukone was styled in a fairy white saree with flower glitter embroidery. With the shiny saree, Deepika donned a diamond-studded blouse with a thin layered border. She stunned in a designer pearl earpiece with complementing bangles. 

ALSO READ | Deepika Padukone slays in white ethnic and western outfits; which one looks better?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sabyasachi Mukherjee (@sabyasachiofficial) on

While promoting her last film Chhapaak, Deepika Padukone posed wearing a stunning Sabyasachi saree. She went for a dark blue saree. The saree looked like a shiny and glittery dark night. However, Deepika Padukone kept it simple with smoky eyes and huge golden kaddas. 

ALSO READ | Deepika Padukone becomes first Bollywood actor to feature on Louis Vuitton's campaign

Alia Bhatt Photos wearing Sabyasachi Saree

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sabyasachi Mukherjee (@sabyasachiofficial) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sabyasachi Mukherjee (@sabyasachiofficial) on

In this look, Alia Bhatt sported a multi-colour stripped saree. She teamed up the outfit with a simple stripped blouse adorned with embroidery work. Overall, Alia Bhatt kept it simple with long jhumkas and a small black bindi.   

ALSO READ | Deepika Padukone’s style evolution from the past decade, see pics

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

Promo Image Credits: Sabyasachi Instagram and Alia Bhatt Instagram 

 

 



Published:

