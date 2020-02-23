Deepika Padukone And Alia Bhatt In Sabyasachi Sarees; Who Donned It Better?

Celebrities always come up with interesting style statements that are quick to become a trend. Recently, we witnessed two Bollywood divas, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt, looking glamourous in Sabyasachi sarees as they dished out some serious saree goals. Here are Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt photos featuring in Sabyasachi sarees, look who wore it better-

Deepika Padukone photos in Sabyasachi saree

In this Instagram post uploaded by Sabyasachi Mukherjee's official handle, Deepika Padukone was styled in a fairy white saree with flower glitter embroidery. With the shiny saree, Deepika donned a diamond-studded blouse with a thin layered border. She stunned in a designer pearl earpiece with complementing bangles.

While promoting her last film Chhapaak, Deepika Padukone posed wearing a stunning Sabyasachi saree. She went for a dark blue saree. The saree looked like a shiny and glittery dark night. However, Deepika Padukone kept it simple with smoky eyes and huge golden kaddas.

Alia Bhatt Photos wearing Sabyasachi Saree

In this look, Alia Bhatt sported a multi-colour stripped saree. She teamed up the outfit with a simple stripped blouse adorned with embroidery work. Overall, Alia Bhatt kept it simple with long jhumkas and a small black bindi.

Promo Image Credits: Sabyasachi Instagram and Alia Bhatt Instagram

