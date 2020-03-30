After Farah Khan Slams Privileged Celebs' Lockdown Workout Videos, Deepika Defends Her Own

The pandemic of novel coronavirus has put the whole country under a lockdown. On day two of the lockdown, filmmaker Farah Khan took to her Instagram to criticise celebs who are sharing their workout videos on their social media handles. She did not take any specific names in her video, but several Bollywood stars have been sharing with fans on how to work out at home. Among the celebrities who posted their workout videos on social media, one of them was Bajirao Mastani actor Deepika Padukone who went on to defend her action.

Deepika Padukone defends her workout videos

Actor Deepika Padukone has outlined her quarantine routine, and defended putting up exercise videos on social media. Deepika appeared in a Hangout video during the coronavirus lockdown. “I know a lot of people have a problem with exercise videos that are going up,” Deepika said, “but to be honest, putting up exercise videos -- rather, exercising, not putting up videos -- it’s more about how you feel. It’s not really about how you look.”

Apart from workout videos, several other celebrities have been posting videos about them doing housework. Kangana Ranaut recently in an interview to a leading media publication was asked to comment about celebrities such as Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone and others who have been seen making use of their quarantine time by washing utensils, working out and cleaning their homes. Reacting to it, the Manikarnika actor called the film celebrities who are doing such things and posting on social media 'stupid'.

In a video posted by Rangoli Chandel, Ranaut can be heard saying, "Yeh Filmstars toh bhefkoof hai, Pata nahi, yeh log kya stupidities kar rahe hai, Mujhe lagta hai ki unkounka kaa karne dejiye", she said. (These film stars are stupid, I don't know why they are doing all this, All I am saying, let it be, let them do their work". However, further in the video she speaks about the rise in Covid-19 cases in India and requests everyone to be 'alert'.

However, sharing the video, Chandel claimed that the visuals used along with Ranaut's interview are 'misleading'. She goes on to say that Ranaut is not targetting 'any particular actor' in this regard.

Kangana hasn’t said this for any particular actor, visuals are misleading also few actors are contributing also but most acting dumb as usual they must be criticised 🙏 pic.twitter.com/AayYHoseh5 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 28, 2020

