Deepika Padukone Shares Her Weekend Travel Plans In Hilarious Post; See Pic

The novel Coronavirus pandemic has put the whole country under a lockdown. This has affected the entertainment industry too. The outbreak of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) has pushed people indoors around the globe, but many popular celebrities are trying to keep their audience entertained. Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram to share a picture of her house's floor plan. Here is why she shared this post on her Instagram.

Deepika Padukone is looking for a weekend travel destination

Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram on March 27, 2020, to share a picture of her house's floor plan. She then captioned the picture by writing "Looking at the map for some weekend travel ideas...🧐🌏 #travel #home". Deepika is promoting people to stay home with this post as she is looking for some weekend travel ideas. We can see how her house looks like. She has two bedrooms and a huge living room. We can also see 2 walk-in closets. The master bedroom is on the left side of the house.

On the professional front

Deepika Padukone was last seen in the film Chhapaak where she played the role of an acid attack victim who went against all odds. Next, she will be seen in the film ’83. '83 stars Ranveer Singh, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Amrita Puri, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk and Sahil Khattar in significant roles alongside Deepika Padukone. This film is a story of the 1983 world cup that India won and the film will also show the what used to happen in the dressing room of that tournament. Former Indian skipper Kapil Dev has expressed that a lot of things happen at the hotels and at team meetings that are unknown and the film will showcase them which will leave fans amused.

