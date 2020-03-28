Deepika Padukone's Latest Quarantine Series Is A Must Watch During The COVID-19 Lockdown

Deepika Padukone is an avid social media user, she often posts several photos and videos from her professional and personal life. Over the past week, Deepika Padukone has been quite active as she is seen sharing a lot of pictures and videos calling it her series of "Productivity in the time of COVID-19!"

In the series, Deepika Padukone can be seen doing a lot of activities and, at the same time, keeping herself healthy. Right from cleaning her closet to indulging in cheat meals, here’s taking a look at Deepika Padukone’s home-quarantine series.

Season 1: Episode 1

In this episode, Deepika Padukone posted a picture of her clothes neatly stacked up on the bed. She calls it her day one of productivity. Check out the picture below.

Season 1: Episode 2

In this episode, Deepika Padukone can be seen indulging in some self-care regime. She can be seen using a face massager. Check out the picture below.

Season1: Episode 3

In this episode, Deepika Padukone can be seen taking care of her health as she is drinking watermelon juice and in the next picture, she is eating fruits. Check out Deepika’s healthy episode below.

Season 1: Episode 4

In this episode, Deepika Padukone has posted a couple of posts where one can see her productivity and un-productivity time. In the first two posts, Deepika Padukone can be seen keeping herself fit as she runs on the treadmill. The other photo shows Deepika’s ‘un-productivity’ as she indulges in a chocolate dessert. Check out the post below.

Also read | One Word Which Has Both Meaning Quiz To Pass Your Time During COVID-19 Lockdown

Also read | Hrithik Roshan To Athiya Shetty: B-Town Spends Time With Their Pets Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Also read | Mandira Bedi's Fitness Videos Will Inspire You To Workout At Home Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Season 1: Episode 5

In this final episode, Deepika Padukone posts a video of Katrina Kaif doing the dishes and along with the video, Deepika blames Katrina for stealing her idea. Check out the video below.

Also read | Return Of 'Ramayan' Evokes Childhood Nostalgia For Netizens Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.