Deepika Padukone Did THIS On The First Day Of Her Valentine's Getaway With Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been making headlines in the past few days for their romantic getaway to an undisclosed location. The Om Shanti Om actor has been posting updates on social media which have all the clues of an exotic beachside vacay but not the faces of either of the actors. Deepika has been posting pictures of pairs of umbrellas and slippers with captions like "come sunshine or rain" and "I will always lean on you to show me the way..." suggesting the romantic vibe of their vacation.

One of the power couples of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had been busy with their work commitments in the past few months and undeniably deserved a break to celebrate the upcoming Valentine's Day. Earlier on Sunday, Deepika even shared through her Instagram story her activity on the first day by posting a picture of tall trees and green bushes. She captioned it with the words, "Day 1- I cycled into the bushes...#justsaying". The actor seems to be compiling a 'his&hers' series through her recent Instagram updates that started with a picture of two passports with the hashtag #vacation.

Take a look:

What's next for Deepika Padukone?

Deepika Padukone was last seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak which released in theaters earlier last month. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will essay the role of Kapil Dev and his wife Romi Dev respectively in Kabir Khan's upcoming sports drama '83 based on the Indian cricket team's historic win at the 1983 World Cup. The film is scheduled to release in theaters on April 10, 2020.

