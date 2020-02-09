Deepika Padukone Gives An Update On 'Mahabharat', Calls It The 'most Ambitious Project'

In October 2019, Deepika Padukone had announced that she will play the role of Draupadi in a retelling of the epic story of Mahabharat, which will be shown from the female perspective. Giving an update on that front, Deepika in an interview with a leading daily said that she doesn't believe in making an announcement just to create buzz.

Calling it the 'most ambitious project', producer Deepika Padukone said that making the Mahabharat isn't like making any other film. From the scale of production, budget, costumes and everything else, Padukone said the film will take five-times longer to come on the big screen. She revealed that she is yet to ascertain the cast and crew for the film because she didn't get any time during Chhapaak promotions.

About Mahabharat from Draupadi's eyes

Deepika, who recently turned producer with her upcoming movie "Chhapaak", will produce the film in collaboration with Madhu Mantena. The story will be told from Draupadi's eyes and it will give a fresh take to the story that the world is aware of.

"I'm absolutely thrilled and honoured to be essaying the role of Draupadi. I truly believe that it is the role of a lifetime. While the Mahabharat is popularly known for its mythological tales and cultural influence, many of life's lessons are also derived from the Mahabharat but most often from its men. Telling it with this fresh and new perspective will not only be interesting but also very significant," Deepika said in a statement.

Mantena hailed Draupadi as "one of the most significant heroines in our country's cultural history". "Deepika is not just the biggest Indian actress today, but someone who can take this narrative across borders. If it weren't with her, we would not be making this film on such an ambitious scale," he added. The actor and the producer are currently approaching leading actors and directors to come aboard the project.

(With PTI Inputs)

