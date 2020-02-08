Deepika Padukone Shares A Glimpse Of Her Romantic Vacation With Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have now become one of the most iconic Bollywood couples. The two of them have given their fans several couple goals. With Valentine's Day right around the corner, Deepika Padukone and Ranbeer Singh decided to go off on a romantic getaway. Recently, Deepika shared a few pictures on social media, giving her fans a glimpse of her romantic vacation.

Deepika Padukone shares a sneak peek of her romantic vacation

Above is the picture that Deepika Padukone shared just a day ago, on February 7, right before she went on her vacation with Ranveer Singh. The image showed Deepika and Ranveer's passports, as well as a glimpse of their flight tickets. In the caption for the picture, Deepika Padukone wrote, "His & Hers... #vacation, (sic)" revealing that she is going on a vacation only with her husband, Ranveer Singh. However, she did not disclose the location of their romantic getaway, preferring to keep it a secret for some privacy.

It seems that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have now finally reached their destination. Deepika shared another image on Instagram on February 8. The picture featured only two pairs of slippers, one black and the other white, that were lying on the sandy shores of a beach. In the caption for the image, Deepika Padukone wrote that she would always lean on Ranveer Singh to show her the way. Check out the photo below:

On the work front, Deepika Padukone recently featured in the biographical drama, Chhapaak. Deepika and Ranveer Singh will soon be seen together on the big screen, for the first time as a married couple, in the upcoming sports biopic, 83'. The film will be based on the Cricket World Cup of 1983, which was won by team India.

