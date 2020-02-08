Deepika Padukone's Outfits: Here Is Some Floral Inspiration For Valentine's Day

Deepika Padukone has always showcased her innate love for flowers through her Instagram posts. Those who follow her social media profile would know that she loves donning floral prints in her red carpet outfits as well. Take a look at her floral outfits which would serve as the perfect get up for your Valentine's Day look.

ALSO READ| Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak' Fails To Make A Splash, Here's Its Box Office Report Card

Floral inspiration for Valentine's Day - ft Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone has donned a semi-sheer, maxi dress with floral prints. The small pink roses just amp up the outfit and the nude colour simply makes the look effortless and chic. This outfit has a high ruffled neckline giving it a retro vibe as well.

ALSO READ| Deepika Padukone Knows To How To Style The All-white Ensemble Just Right

Deepika Padukone wore a floral gown from designer duo Gauri and Nainika's collection. The gown was of light lavender colour with huge flower prints on it. The neckline gave a royal look to the princess gown. Deepika Padukone accentuated the look with simple jewellery and sober makeup to match up with this artsy dress.

ALSO READ| Deepika Padukone's Updated Net Worth Is THIS Much After 'Chhapaak'

Deepika Padukone wore an all-pink floral ensemble during Chhapaak promotions, and this outfit just might be the perfect outfit for your V day. Her long blouse is complemented with a sheer shrug on top of it. She has paired the outfit with a bell-bottomed floral pant. To complete this look, she wore high heels and put her hair in a puffed up pony.

ALSO READ| Deepika Padukone Reveals The Nicest Thing Ranveer Told Her After Watching 'Chhapaak'

Deepika Padukone will be seen in Shakun Batra's next, which is the adaptation of the iconic American comedy The Intern. The original version of the movie was helmed by Nancy Meyers. The film starred Robert De Niro, Anne Hathaway and Rene Russo in the lead roles.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.