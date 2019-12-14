Deepika Padukone Finds Title Of Sexiest Asian Woman 'ironic' & It Has A Chhapaak Connect

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has bagged top honors on a leading annual poll of Sexiest Asian Woman across the globe. A UK-based weekly has recently released the list of Sexiest Asian Women in the world. It is Deepika Padukone who has been crowned as the ‘Sexiest Asian Woman of the Decade’ while Alia Bhatt has bagged the same title for this year, i.e. 2019. As for Deepika, the gorgeous diva is basking in the glory of her successful films and this is just another feather in her cap. Fans are sure going to be excited to see Deepika's name on the list. However, she finds the title 'ironic'. "I find it ironic that such recognition coincides with the release of a film such as Chhapaak. There is no better time than now to redefine what beauty and sex appeal has been understood as and meant to society for so many years", she said.

READ: Deepika Padukone Becomes Sexiest Asian Woman Of The Decade; Alia Bhatt Tops The 2019 List

Other Bollywood stars who made it to the Sexiest Asian Women list are:

3rd position – Hina Khan

4th position – Mahira Khan

5th position – Surbhi Chandna

6th position – Katrina Kaif

7th position – Shivangi Joshi

8th position – Mehwish Hayat

10th position – Priyanka Chopra

36th position – Ananya Panday

39th position – Aishwariya Rai Bachchan

READ: Deepika Padukone's Picture With Trainer Is The Perfect Dose Of Fitness Motivation; See Pic

Next for the actress?

The actress will be seen in Chhapaak. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the movie is said to be based on the life of an acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. Deepika Padukone will play the role of Laxmi Agarwal, while Vikrant Massey will portray a social activist and her husband, Amol. The movie is set to release on January 10, 2019, clashing with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior starring Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol with others.

READ: Deepika Padukone's Picture With Trainer Is The Perfect Dose Of Fitness Motivation; See Pic

Watch the trailer below-

READ: Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone's Act Takes Katie Piper's Breath Away, Actor Responds

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.